Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals the key to unlocking full MotoGP potential

Toprak Razgatlioglu was the top Yamaha at the Mugello MotoGP before a one-place penalty dropped him outside the points and behind team-mate Jack Miller.

But finishing 15th, or as the top Yamaha, is not what’s concerning the three-time WorldSBK champion the most, instead it’s unlocking his full potential in MotoGP.

Given Yamaha’s ongoing struggles it might be a while before we see that happen, however, Razgatlioglu did reveal what Yamaha could do to try and speed up the process.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Pramac rider said: “I think the key for me is the engine brake. My crew chief and the team understand the key.

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“If I have just a small [bit of] engine brake, I’m riding much better. If I don’t feel the engine brake I don’t use the front tyre.

“This is my biggest problem. In superbikes I used the engine brake a lot and I adapted like this. If I don’t feel the engine brake I don’t stop the bike.”

In the grand prix Razgatlioglu lost P15 to Miller after receiving a one-place drop for exceeding track limits on the final.

Had the result stood, Razgatlioglu would have been the top Yamaha, although that’s not something he cares about at this stage.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello. © Gold and Goose

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“This is not important. I don’t care,” said Razgatlioglu post-race. “If I didn’t get the penalty I would have been in 15th position. One place is one place, but 15th position for me is not really important.

“I’m just focused and I improved a lot, especially today. My crew chief changed something, but I said ‘you don’t need to say anything’. I’m just riding and will give feedback.

“This morning I was riding a completely different bike. I felt much better and the bike was much better. It was stopping better. I was carrying more speed in the corner. This is a big step because I could feel the engine brake.

“This morning we found something and in the race, [but] in the race it was the same problem…

“At the start the clutch changes a lot. I did not start well again, and after it was not easy to pass the KTM.

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“On the straight the KTM is incredibly fast. It was not possible to stay with it. In the corner I can catch [up] easily.

“But in the corner it’s not easy to pass because every corner exit they make a gap and on the brakes I’m just coming close to them. But it’s impossible to do any attack.”

Despite his struggles when trying to overtake, Razgatlioglu felt he was quicker than Fabio Quartararo in the race.

Fabio Quartararo, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jack Miller, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

In fact, Razgatlioglu believes he could have battled with Franco Morbidelli had he got through on Quartararo sooner, although Razgatlioglu was also impacted by a start device issue.

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Razgatlioglu added: “After many laps with the KTM I could do my rhythm and catch Fabio [Quartararo] and also Morbidelli.

“After I made a mistake, but I don’t know if this is my mistake or not because of the start device. Normally, on the straight I put it off, but this time it was not already off on the exit of turn one.

“After corner two I had locking and I lost around one second. After [that] I caught Fabio again and we battled a bit.

“If I didn’t battle, maybe I would be with Morbidelli because I feel like I had more speed, but it was not easy to pass Fabio.

“He is very strong in the first sector, but in the other sectors I’m not bad. I was with him for five laps but I cooked the rear tyre.”

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