Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from the Sprint as Martin wins and Marquez slumps

Acosta takes sixth of Marquez on lap nine on the run into Maggotts/Becketts, just no rear grip for Marquez who then loses out to Mir at Stowe.
Alex Marquez going forwards, on the other hand, P4 passing Di Giannantonio at turn 15.
Live updates from the Sprint at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. The Sprint is due to start this afternoon at 16:00 local time.
Marco Bezzecchi came into Saturday as the fastest rider after a record-breaking Practice on Friday that saw the lap record from 2025 beaten by almost a second. The Italian was pleased with his lap, but admitted he was struggling more over longer runs to maintain his pace given his physical condition at the moment. Bezzecchi was only fifth-fastest in qualifying, and he lost his lap record to Jorge Martin.
Martin was third-fastest of the Aprilias on Friday, in fourth overall ahead of Ai Ogura who qualified third this morning, and said afterwards that he felt he'd been able to recover some of the front confidence he's been missing since Barcelona. The lap secured his second pole of the season after Assen.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was the only non-Aprilia rider in the top-five in Practice, finishing third-fastest, and was the leading non-Aprilia rider in fourth this morning.
Second-best of the Ducati riders was Marc Marquez in sixth, the reigning champion having felt on Friday after Practice that he is "far from the podium".
Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was more downbeat than the Spaniard after Practice, the Italian having crashed as a result of ongoing difficulties in braking. The crash left Bagnaia down in 13th in Practice, and he was unable to advance to Q2, finnishing only sixth in Q1.
Alex Marquez came into the weekend as one of the pre-race favourites but was only seventh on day one. He explained that this was because he ran out of energy in the hour-long Practice session to be able to maximise a time attack, but he repeated that result in qualifying.
Pedro Acosta was another crasher for KTM, falling once in each session yesterday. The FP1 crash came at turn 15, while the Practice crash happened at turn four, and the Spaniard was fortunate to squeeze into the final Q2 spot. He was also pessimistic about potential fixes for the reliability problems he's had so far this season being enough to bridge the gap to the leading manufacturers. In qualifying, he managed only ninth.
Iker Lecuona was left confused by Franco Morbidelli's move on him that resulted in him crashing in the Sprint today.
The Spaniard said he is "very pissed off" about the move because he felt he could've been in the points today.
Full story here.
Alex Marquez was the only Ducati rider to go forwards at the end of the Silverstone MotoGP Sprint as others struggled with tyre wear.
He said afterwards that a "problem" he had in FP2 was partly to thank for his ability to manage the end of the race.
Full story here.
Raul Fernandez took the blame for his Silverstone MotoGP crash but was also battling an issue.
Marco Bezzecchi was in tears through pain at the end of the 10-lap Sprint today. He finished on the podium regardless, but he is doubtful of his ability to repeat such a performance on Sunday.
Full story here.
Jorge Martin says his Silverstone sprint win was a matter of time but has urged caution.
Marc Marquez details the tyre issue he suffered during the MotoGP Silverstone sprint.
Jorge Martin claimed a third sprint win of the season at the British Grand Prix.
Report ⬇️
It's victory for Jorge Martin in the Silverstone Sprint. He beats Ogura and Bezzecchi, who make another all-Aprilia podium.
Alex Marquez fourth, then Di Giannantonio, Acosta, Mir, Morbidelli, and Marc Marquez just hangs on to the final point in ninth. Moreira completes the top-10.
Acosta takes sixth of Marquez on lap nine on the run into Maggotts/Becketts, just no rear grip for Marquez who then loses out to Mir at Stowe.
Alex Marquez going forwards, on the other hand, P4 passing Di Giannantonio at turn 15.
Di Giannantonio being closed down by Alex Marquez now with two-and-a-half laps to go.
Back to the front, and Martin now leads by 0.6s over Ogura. Di Giannantonio also dropped behind Bezzecchi at turn nine on that lap.
Further back, Acosta is closing on Marc Marquez for sixth.
Alex Marquez up to fifth past his brother on lap six at turn nine, just drove underneath him on the exit of turn eight.
Bezzecchi up to fourth on lap five as he passes Marc Marquez into the Maggotts/Becketts section. Now Alex Marquez is pressuring his brother.
Bezzecchi now back on Marc Marquez's tail, but he runs wide at turn one on lap five and puts himself back under the pressure of Alex Marquez.
There was an investigation into an incident between Morbidelli and Lecuona, but no further action will be taken.
Raul Fernandez has crashed at turn four. That puts Alex Marquez onto Bezzecchi's tail.
No change at the front that lap, still Martin from Ogura and Di Giannantonio. Marquez maybe starting to drop off slightly, but he also has a gap to Bezzecchi.
Martin continues to lead by a few tenths over Ogura. Then it's Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Alex Marquez.
Lecuona has crashed out.