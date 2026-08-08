Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from the Sprint as Martin wins and Marquez slumps

Live updates from the Sprint at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. The Sprint is due to start this afternoon at 16:00 local time.

Key Moments

Martin wins Sprint from Ogura, Bezzecchi

Marc Marquez falls from third to ninth as Ducatis hit tyre wear issues

Raul Fernandez crashes from sixth on lap four

Martin takes pole & lap record as Aprilia lock out front row

Marco Bezzecchi came into Saturday as the fastest rider after a record-breaking Practice on Friday that saw the lap record from 2025 beaten by almost a second. The Italian was pleased with his lap, but admitted he was struggling more over longer runs to maintain his pace given his physical condition at the moment. Bezzecchi was only fifth-fastest in qualifying, and he lost his lap record to Jorge Martin.

Martin was third-fastest of the Aprilias on Friday, in fourth overall ahead of Ai Ogura who qualified third this morning, and said afterwards that he felt he'd been able to recover some of the front confidence he's been missing since Barcelona. The lap secured his second pole of the season after Assen.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the only non-Aprilia rider in the top-five in Practice, finishing third-fastest, and was the leading non-Aprilia rider in fourth this morning.

Second-best of the Ducati riders was Marc Marquez in sixth, the reigning champion having felt on Friday after Practice that he is "far from the podium".

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was more downbeat than the Spaniard after Practice, the Italian having crashed as a result of ongoing difficulties in braking. The crash left Bagnaia down in 13th in Practice, and he was unable to advance to Q2, finnishing only sixth in Q1.

Alex Marquez came into the weekend as one of the pre-race favourites but was only seventh on day one. He explained that this was because he ran out of energy in the hour-long Practice session to be able to maximise a time attack, but he repeated that result in qualifying.

Pedro Acosta was another crasher for KTM, falling once in each session yesterday. The FP1 crash came at turn 15, while the Practice crash happened at turn four, and the Spaniard was fortunate to squeeze into the final Q2 spot. He was also pessimistic about potential fixes for the reliability problems he's had so far this season being enough to bridge the gap to the leading manufacturers. In qualifying, he managed only ninth.