Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from the Sprint as Martin wins and Marquez slumps

Live coverage of the qualifying session and Sprint race at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Live updates from the Sprint at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. The Sprint is due to start this afternoon at 16:00 local time.

Key Moments

  • Martin wins Sprint from Ogura, Bezzecchi
  • Marc Marquez falls from third to ninth as Ducatis hit tyre wear issues
  • Raul Fernandez crashes from sixth on lap four
  • Martin takes pole & lap record as Aprilia lock out front row

Marco Bezzecchi came into Saturday as the fastest rider after a record-breaking Practice on Friday that saw the lap record from 2025 beaten by almost a second. The Italian was pleased with his lap, but admitted he was struggling more over longer runs to maintain his pace given his physical condition at the moment. Bezzecchi was only fifth-fastest in qualifying, and he lost his lap record to Jorge Martin.

Martin was third-fastest of the Aprilias on Friday, in fourth overall ahead of Ai Ogura who qualified third this morning, and said afterwards that he felt he'd been able to recover some of the front confidence he's been missing since Barcelona. The lap secured his second pole of the season after Assen.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the only non-Aprilia rider in the top-five in Practice, finishing third-fastest, and was the leading non-Aprilia rider in fourth this morning. 

Second-best of the Ducati riders was Marc Marquez in sixth, the reigning champion having felt on Friday after Practice that he is "far from the podium".

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was more downbeat than the Spaniard after Practice, the Italian having crashed as a result of ongoing difficulties in braking. The crash left Bagnaia down in 13th in Practice, and he was unable to advance to Q2, finnishing only sixth in Q1.

Alex Marquez came into the weekend as one of the pre-race favourites but was only seventh on day one. He explained that this was because he ran out of energy in the hour-long Practice session to be able to maximise a time attack, but he repeated that result in qualifying.

Pedro Acosta was another crasher for KTM, falling once in each session yesterday. The FP1 crash came at turn 15, while the Practice crash happened at turn four, and the Spaniard was fortunate to squeeze into the final Q2 spot. He was also pessimistic about potential fixes for the reliability problems he's had so far this season being enough to bridge the gap to the leading manufacturers. In qualifying, he managed only ninth.

08 Aug 2026
20:19
Lecuona puzzled by Morbidelli move

Iker Lecuona was left confused by Franco Morbidelli's move on him that resulted in him crashing in the Sprint today.

The Spaniard said he is "very pissed off" about the move because he felt he could've been in the points today.

Full story here.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
19:38
How Alex Marquez's FP2 "problem" became an advantage

Alex Marquez was the only Ducati rider to go forwards at the end of the Silverstone MotoGP Sprint as others struggled with tyre wear.

He said afterwards that a "problem" he had in FP2 was partly to thank for his ability to manage the end of the race.

Full story here.

Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
© Tony Goldsmith
19:32
Fabio di Giannantonio says "as Ducati, we need to improve"

Diggia in “survival mode” at Silverstone Sprint, Aprilia “doing a better job"

Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
19:20
‘Consequence of a bad start’ - Why Aprilia was denied a 1-2-3-4 in Silverstone sprint

Raul Fernandez took the blame for his Silverstone MotoGP crash but was also battling an issue.

‘Consequence of a bad start’ - Why Aprilia was denied a 1-2-3-4 in Silverstone sprint

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
19:04
Bezzecchi doubtful of Sprint repeat on Sunday

Marco Bezzecchi was in tears through pain at the end of the 10-lap Sprint today. He finished on the podium regardless, but he is doubtful of his ability to repeat such a performance on Sunday.

Full story here.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
© Tony Goldsmith
18:50
Jorge Martin ‘out of a hole’ but issues warning about Silverstone MotoGP sprint win

Jorge Martin says his Silverstone sprint win was a matter of time but has urged caution.

Jorge Martin ‘out of a hole’ but issues warning about Silverstone MotoGP sprint win

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
18:49
Pecco Bagnaia: "Me and Marc were the slowest"

'Couldn't get my knee down' - Pecco Bagnaia details shocking Silverstone MotoGP sprint

Pecco Bagnaia, Michelin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, Michelin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
18:24
Marc Marquez explains Silverstone MotoGP sprint issue ‘we never had before’

Marc Marquez details the tyre issue he suffered during the MotoGP Silverstone sprint.

Marc Marquez explains Silverstone MotoGP sprint issue ‘we never had before’

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

 


 

18:10
Cal Crutchlow "disappointed because I was up for it today"

"I hit the back of him’" - early end to Cal Crutchlow’s Silverstone MotoGP Sprint

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
17:31
Fabio Quartararo’s theory for Aprilia advantage.

Fabio Quartararo identifies Aprilia advantage after Silverstone MotoGP Sprint sweep

Aprilia riders Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, Silverstone Sprint race.
Aprilia riders Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, Silverstone Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose
16:43
Silverstone MotoGP: Sprint Points

Silverstone Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith
16:41
Report: Jorge Martin wins Silverstone MotoGP sprint as Ducati struggles

Jorge Martin claimed a third sprint win of the season at the British Grand Prix.

Report ⬇️

Jorge Martin wins Silverstone MotoGP sprint as Ducati struggles

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 MotoGP British GP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 MotoGP British GP
© Gold and Goose
16:30
Silverstone MotoGP: Sprint Results

British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results

Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
16:28
Martin wins Silverstone Sprint

It's victory for Jorge Martin in the Silverstone Sprint. He beats Ogura and Bezzecchi, who make another all-Aprilia podium.

Alex Marquez fourth, then Di Giannantonio, Acosta, Mir, Morbidelli, and Marc Marquez just hangs on to the final point in ninth. Moreira completes the top-10.

16:26
Marquez sliding back

Acosta takes sixth of Marquez on lap nine on the run into Maggotts/Becketts, just no rear grip for Marquez who then loses out to Mir at Stowe.

Alex Marquez going forwards, on the other hand, P4 passing Di Giannantonio at turn 15.

16:22

Di Giannantonio being closed down by Alex Marquez now with two-and-a-half laps to go.

16:21
Lap 7/10

Back to the front, and Martin now leads by 0.6s over Ogura. Di Giannantonio also dropped behind Bezzecchi at turn nine on that lap.

Further back, Acosta is closing on Marc Marquez for sixth.

16:19
Marquez vs Marquez

Alex Marquez up to fifth past his brother on lap six at turn nine, just drove underneath him on the exit of turn eight.

16:17
Marquez vs Bezzecchi

Bezzecchi up to fourth on lap five as he passes Marc Marquez into the Maggotts/Becketts section. Now Alex Marquez is pressuring his brother.

16:16

Bezzecchi now back on Marc Marquez's tail, but he runs wide at turn one on lap five and puts himself back under the pressure of Alex Marquez.

16:14

There was an investigation into an incident between Morbidelli and Lecuona, but no further action will be taken.

16:14

Raul Fernandez has crashed at turn four. That puts Alex Marquez onto Bezzecchi's tail.

16:14
Lap 3/10

No change at the front that lap, still Martin from Ogura and Di Giannantonio. Marquez maybe starting to drop off slightly, but he also has a gap to Bezzecchi.

16:11
Lap 2/10

Martin continues to lead by a few tenths over Ogura. Then it's Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Alex Marquez.

16:10

Lecuona has crashed out.

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