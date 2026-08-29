Aragon MotoGP LIVE: Updates from qualifying at MotorLand

Live updates from the qualifying session at the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand. Qualifying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint scheduled for this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Qualifying to start at 10:50 local time/09:50 BST

Marco Bezzecchi enters Saturday at Aragon as the fastest rider in the circuit's history, having broken the outright lap record yesterday with a lap that put him top of Practice by 0.010 seconds ahead of Alex Marquez. Despite his speed, Bezzecchi ended Friday sure that Marc Marquez had more margin to improve.

Marquez himself was 0.038 seconds behind Bezzecchi in third place in Practice, and insisted afterwards that he was in "attack mode".

As for Alex Marquez, he was content with his performance and potential through three-quarters of the lap, but felt he needed to improve in the final sector where he was losing time compared to his brother and the well-turning Aprilias.

Behind Alex Marquez there was a quarter-of-a-second behind him to Fabio Di Giannantonio in fourth, but he, Fermin Aldeguer, and Raul Fernandez all joined the front three in the 1m45s.

Aldeguer, of course, is returning from injury this weekend, but the more impressive performance, perhaps, came from Johann Zarco, who was 10th on the first day of his return and made it into Q2 - the only Honda rider to do so. Zarco spoke afterwards of the intensity of the day, while Lucio Cecchinello praised his rider's performance as an example of what humans can achieve with the right motivation.

The strength of Aprilia at Aragon is something that perhaps makes sense given the bike's potential in long corners, but the speed of the RS-GP at MotorLand this year came as something of a surprise to Jorge Martin, who felt that the track had been one of Aprilia's worst in the past.

On the other side, Aragon had been decent for KTM in previous years, and for Pedro Acosta who was in the top-five in both races in 2025, but the Spaniard felt that a change in the tyre allocation compared to last year had affected his front confidence.