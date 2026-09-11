Fresh soft front for Zarco and he goes within 0.003s of Bezzecchi, who shortly after extends his advantage with a 1m31.588s.
Misano MotoGP LIVE: Updates from Friday practice after Marc Marquez tops FP1
Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Misano MotoGP at the San Marino Grand Prix.
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Misano MotoGP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Late Marc Marquez lap sees him top of FP1 ahead of Bezzecchi, Fernandez
- Jack Miller goes down on out-lap in first practice
Jorge Martin arrives in San Marino this weekend for his final Italian race with Aprilia leading the riders' standings by 19 points over Marc Marquez. The Spaniard is a one-time MotoGP winner at Misano, that coming back in 2023 en route to second in the championship. Speaking in the press conference yesterday, Martin said he feels he has not been the clear favourite for the 2026 title at any point this season, following on from two fifths at Aragon two weeks ago.
That 2023 Misano weekend, Marco Bezzecchi was second to Martin in both races, and this year arrives as the Aprilia rider with the best form of late, having finished third in the four races since the summer break. Bezzecchi was also strong at Misano last year, winning the Sprint after a crash for Marc Marquez and finishing second to the eventual 2025 champion on Sunday. Bezzecchi remains winless in 2026 since Mugello, and comes to Misano a week after watching in-person Andrea Kimi Antonelli win the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza from 19th on the grid last weekend.
Marquez himself is one of MotoGP's most successful riders at Misano, having won there six times. The Spaniard's right arm has been the topic of conversation in recent weeks after struggling at the right-handed Silverstone and dominating at the left-handed MotorLand, and then posting a photo on social media highlighting the lack of muscle mass on his right arm compared to his left. The nine-time world champion spoke yesterday about his arm, saying he "wasn't angry" about footage released in a Ducati video after Silverstone in which he was explaining to his team about the lack of strength he had in the weaker arm.
On the other side of the factory Ducati box, Francesco Bagnaia has his final Italian race with the team this weekend, Misano being a circuit where he's won twice in MotoGP, although not since 2022. The Italian said yesterday that he needs "old things" on his Ducati to get himself out of his current performance slump.
While it's a final Misano race with Ducati for Bagnaia, it's a final home grand prix for Franco Morbidelli, whose departure from MotoGP was confirmed earlier this week when the VR46 team announced Nicolo Bulega for the 2027 season.
It's also a final Misano race for Alex Rins, who announced yesterday that he will stop racing motorcycles after the 2026 season, leading to speculation he could be on his way to four-wheel racing in 2027, although nothing is yet confirmed.
Brad Binder will also have his final Misano MotoGP this weekend after the confirmation of his move to WorldSBK with BMW on Wednesday; and the same is true for Jack Miller, who was announced as a Yamaha WorldSBK rider for 2027 earlier this week as well.
Marc Marquez was fastest in FP1 at the San Marino Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi in Misano MotoGP FP1
Chequered flag is out for FP1 and it's Marc Marquez who ends fastest with a 1m31.468s, again making so much time in the final sector to take top spot from Bezzecchi who takes second.
Fernandez third ahead of Alex Marquez, Zarco, Acosta, Marini, Martin, Quartararo, and Di Giannantonio in the top-10.
Marini back to fourth now as Acosta goes up to second. Top-four all within a tenth of each other now.
Marini does improve a lap later, into the mid-1m31s and less than a tenth behind Bezzecchi who is back to the top.
Marini was on another improving lap but it went away in the third sector; his swingarm was catching on the ground through turn 11, possibly his ride height device was down through there.
Another PB from Marini sees him climb back up to third and into the 1m31s for the first time.
Most riders back in the pits now as we approach the final 10 minutes.
Here's your top-10 at present:
- M. Marquez
- Bezzecchi
- Martin
- A. Marquez
- Zarco
- Quartararo
- Fernandez
- Morbidelli
- Marini
- Acosta
Marc Marquez to the top now, 1m31.680s. Makes all his time more or less in the final split.
Improvement for Bezzecchi, a 1m31.872s is the first sub-1m32s lap of the weekend. He's 0.194s clear now, that his 12th lap on that medium-compound rear tyre he started the session with.
Acosta back on track after his turn one crash, currently fifth, just behind Marc Marquez and ahead of Martin.
Marini continuing his strong start to the weekend, still up in P3 and 0.3s behind Bezzecchi.
Miller has been able to get back out, currently P19 on a 1m33.739s.
Quartararo the best Yamaha at the moment, eighth on a 1m32.545s.
Pedro Acosta has gone down at turn one, just locked the front in braking.
Marquez now 0.041s behind Bezzecchi after his latest lap, still losing a lot in the last two splits, but good in the stop-start stuff in the first half of the lap.
Looks like Bezzecchi's first run has ended after nine or so minutes, consistently in the low-1m32s. He's down to a 32.025s now, and 0.309s ahead of Alex Marquez who is losing most of his time in the third and fourth sectors compared to Bezzecchi.
As a reference, the lap records come from 2024, when Francesco Bagnaia did a 1m30.031s for the all-time record, and a 1m30.877s for the race lap record.
Miller back in the pits now and looking as though he's getting ready to head back out on his number 2 bike.
Bezzecchi fastest at the moment on a 1m32.644s ahead of Marini and Alex Marquez.
Already a crash for Jack Miller, he's gone down at turn four on his out-lap. Just completely locked the front in a straight line.
Pit lane is open for MotoGP FP1 at Misano and we are underway for this first practice session of the day.
MotoGP FP1 just a few minutes away now at Misano. It had been wet this morning for Moto3 practice but the track has largely dried up now.
Marc Marquez's arm has been central to the MotoGP narrative this season and especially since the summer break.
He struggled at Silverstone and was dominant at Aragon, after a video following the British race published by Ducati saw Marquez telling his team that his arm was costing him control at the right-handed track.
Following his Aragon double, Marquez posted a photo on Instagram showing the extend of the weakness of his right arm compared to his left, the reason behind which he explained yesterday.
Full story here.
Jorge Martin arrives this weekend leading the riders' standings for the third race in succession, his championship lead sitting at 19 points over Marc Marquez at present after he was fifth twice in Aragon while Marquez won both races.
Despite having held the points lead for several races, one-time 2026 winner, and 2023 Misano double-winner, Martin said yesterday that he's never felt like the favourite for the title.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's MotoGP practice sessions from Misano, where FP1 is due to get underway in around 45 minutes at 10:45 local time.
Moto2 currently on-track for their opening practice, 29 minutes remaining in that one with Salac currently fastest.