Marc Marquez now also on the medium-compound rear. Bezzecchi still on the soft, as are the rest of the front two rows.
Misano MotoGP LIVE: Updates from the Sprint with Marco Bezzecchi on pole
Live coverage of the Sprint race at the 2026 Misano MotoGP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Live updates from the qualifying session at the 2026 Misano MotoGP on the Rimini coast. Qualifying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Sprint to start at 15:00 local time/14:00 BST
- Bezzecchi takes Misano pole, lap record
- Two Q2 crashes for Alex Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi came into Saturday at Misano off the back of setting the fastest time of Friday in Practice, and backed that up in qualifying this morning, breaking the lap record to take pole. Despite the championship context, the Italian sitting third in the standings ahead of this weekend's races, Bezzecchi said afterwards that there is no point in comparing himself at the moment to his title rivals.
One such rival is Marc Marquez, who sits second in the standings and who was second to Bezzecchi in qualifying this morning. Marquez has won here six times, but said yesterday that he is "struggling a bit" at the moment on the Misano layout.
Championship leader Jorge Martin won at Misano in 2023, and qualified fifth this morning, an improvement on his 10th in Practice. He said on pace he felt better than over one lap, where the soft-compound rear tyre changes the balance of the bike in a way he doesn't like.
Raul Fernandez also struggled on the timesheets aboard the Aprilia on Friday, but he said the problem was himself, not the bike, as he was using the wrong line through the first sector. There was not the kind of improvement Martin showed in terms of position, but Fernandez was able to come through Q1 to qualify on the fourth row.
Pedro Acosta was one of two KTMs in the top-10 yesterday, the other being Pol Espargaro in ninth. Acosta was pleased enough with his performance and said afterwards that his "plan is working" in relation to a more aggressive approach to bike setup, and was also one of the riders credited by Espargaro for his ninth-placed finish in Practice. Qualifying was comparatively underwhelming for Acosta, the Spaniard ending up only seventh.
Francesco Bagnaia struggled significantly yesterday, bemoaning the same issues that have plagued him all season, predominantly a lack of grip that means he can't effectively stop the bike on corner entry. There were signs of progress in FP2 this morning, but he was only fourth in Q1, and will therefore start 14th today, after a disastrous second run that saw him abort all four attempts at timed laps.
Bagnaia was not the only Ducati rider to under-perform in qualifying, as two Q2 crashes for Alex Marquez left him only ninth on the grid.
Franco Morbidelli received a long lap penalty after Practice for riding dangerously. It will apply only to tomorrow's grand prix, and not today's Sprint.
Alex Marquez has also switched to the medium rear tyre.
Some more on medium rear now, namely both Pramacs: Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Early tyre choices indicating everyone on medium-compound front and soft-compound rear tyres, with two exceptions on the rear.
Both Raul Fernandez and Johann Zarco currently with the medium-compound rear.
Pit lane is open in Misano and the riders are heading out on their sighting lap ahead of the Sprint.
There was a new rear wing for Diogo Moreira in FP2 this morning. Don't think he ran it in qualifying.
Just a few minutes now before the pit lane opens for the sighting lap, so here's a quick look at the starting order for today's race - no penalties, so the same as the qualifying classification.
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|2
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP26
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP25
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP26
|5
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|9
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP26
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP26
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|17
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|20
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
There's the end of a fairly dramatic Moto2 Q2 session, it's Senna Agius who takes pole on a 1m33.718s, all of the top-three in the 1m33s. Alonso ends up 18th in the end, behind even Ferrandez.
MotoGP Sprint ow just under 40 minutes away.
Alonso and Ferrandez down together at turn 10.
Ferrandez high-sided and Alonso had nowhere to go. Alonso fuming because he knows he's going to be 17th at best (Ferrandez also doesn't have a lap time), but it's his own fault for not logging a legal banker on his first lap.
Funny interaction here after MotoGP qualifying earlier between Marquez and Bezzecchi, Marquez saying as soon as he saw Bezzecchi had done a 1m29s lap he knew he couldn't take pole. They'll line up side-by-side on the front row in about 45 minutes.
Second in the championship Guevara also without a lap time at the moment with six minutes to go.
Bit of drama in Moto2 Q2 as Alonso drops from third to last with his best lap cancelled for track limits.
Championship leader Gonzalez currently on provisional pole.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's MotoGP action from Misano, where the Sprint will be getting underway in just under an hour at 15:00 local time.
Moto2 is just heading out now for their Q2 session.
Johann Zarco has been handed a penalty for the San Marino Grand Prix.
Toprak Razgatlioglu details his struggles riding his Yamaha at Misano.
Marco Bezzecchi smashed the lap record at Misano to claim pole.
Bezzecchi found himself behind Zarco at one point on his second run. Zarco held him up - not sure if Zarco was on a push lap or not, but he sat up out of the way at turn 10. Stewards are investigating. The decision will probably come down to whether Zarco was pushing and made a mistake or just cruising. Either way, Bezzecchi on pole.
It's pole position for Bezzecchi at Misano. Marc Marquez and Aldeguer complete the front row.
Behind:
Di Giannantonio, Martin, Marini;
Acosta, Morbidelli, Alex Marquez - a second crash on his second run for Marquez at turn four;
Fernandez, Zarco, Espargaro.
Yellow flags did not affect Marquez and he goes second, 0.198s behind Bezzecchi. Has another lap if he wants it.
Di Giannantonio has gone down at turn four with a minute to go, those yellows are going to kill some laps.
Aldeguer up to second, that bumps Marc Marquez off the front row for now.
Marquez has blown the first lap of his second run, just ran in too deep at turn 10.
Riders heading out for their second runs now, Marc Marquez among the first to leave the pits.
Di Giannantonio goes fastest, but he's beaten by Bezzecchi who puts in the first ever 1m29s lap - a 1m29.982s on his third lap.
He was just behind Martin, who went fourth-fastest.