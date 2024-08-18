2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results

Round eleven of the Moto3 championship, the Austrian Grand Prix, saw David Alonso recover rapidly from his pre-race penalty to take charge at the front of the lead group late on and hold off his rivals for victory.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider was one of many handed a penalty for conduct in the Saturday sessions, with a double long lap penalty awarded to Filippo Farioli, Tatsuki Suzuki, Angel Piqueras, Taiyo Furusato as well as Alonso, while Luca Lunetta had a double long lap penalty to serve, effectively ending his chance of points. There were further penalties in-race as Moto3 struggled to stay inside the track limits.

Taking the penalty loop one lap after the opportunity was available, Alonso dropped from third to tenth, with Piqueras taking the opportunity to follow from fifth, reappearing in eleventh.

2024 Moto3 Austria - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 33m 40.607s 2 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.121s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.126s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.211s 5 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.303s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.726s 7 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.790s 8 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +2.886s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +7.542s 10 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +7.842s 11 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +7.964s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +8.364s 13 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +8.447s 14 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +11.633s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +11.704s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +19.177s 17 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +19.213s 18 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +19.272s 19 Scott Ogden GBR Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +20.621s 20 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +20.768s 21 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +24.093s 22 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +24.987s 23 Vincente Perez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +25.236s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +29.017s 25 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +30.457s 26 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +45.527s 27 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) DNF

From there the Colombian wasted no time in reeling in the leaders, with the Leopard always behind.

The front pack had plenty of in-fighting and contact, making the #80 bike’s mission easier.

Overtaking early leader Joel Kelso with nine laps to go saw Alonso back where he started on the grid in sixth, but he was soon sat in second, making his move for the lead at the start of lap sixteen.

Alonso held on out front from there, still leading to start the last lap. That saw a bombardment of moves as second switched with pressure from David Munoz and Daniel Holgado all the way to the chequered flag, with a defensive line in the final corners bringing his eleventh career win by 0.121s.

That position required a photo finish behind with permanent fixture at the front Munoz making his last move on the BOE Motorsports bike stick, all the more impressive after being out wide in the closing stages on the KTM.

That left Holgado third in a close battle to the line, having lead for a large portion of the race after taking over from the BOE duo early on for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, but was pleased to be back on the podium after a tough few rounds for the Spaniard.

Piqueras came close to a podium finish and stayed in contact with Alonso as he stretched the riders in the closing stages, finishing fourth as the best placed rookie.

Collin Veijer worked his way to the front after he and Jose Antonio Rueda had found themselves in their own pairing on track just off the lead, the Liqui Moly Husqvarna rider was fifth and the last of the first group over the finish.

Rueda was sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Adrian Fernandez who was seventh on the second Leopard entry. Joel Kelso was another rider running wide, he was much further off line after being barged by Rueda, ending his chance of a win after a front row start. The Australian finished eighth.

Ortola stages comeback from pit lane

There was chaos at the start of the race for the MT Helmets - MSI team as polesitter Ivan Ortola wheeled his bike off the grid with an issue.

Starting from pit lane saw him rejoin the race in last place. A string of fast laps saw the Spanish rider up to 20th by lap eight, with his forward momentum continuing.

Ortola reached the points places with eight laps remaining, then the front of the chasing group one lap later, hitting a full stop in ninth as the gap to the riders ahead proved too much to bridge.

Furusato was close behind, completing the top ten for Honda Team Asia.

The Japanese rider had Riccardo Rossi in close company in eleventh for CIP Green Power, with a small gap back to Matteo Bertelle, who finished twelfth for Rivacold Snipers.

Tatsuki Suzuki put in the fastest lap of the race when near Ortola as he tried to go with him, but ended up 13th after his penalty for Husqvarna.

The remaining points went to Ryusei Yamanaka in 14th on the second MT Helmets bike, with Jacob Roulstone 15th for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Scott Ogden started from the last grid slot after being forced off in qualifying and made it up to 19th for the MLav team, solid forward progress but slightly overshadowed by the win of Alonso and Ortola’s ride up from last.



Vincente Perez remains the fill-in rider with Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing, in the seat vacated by Joshua Whatley, he placed 23rd. .

Liqui Moly Intact GP ran three bikes, accommodating a wildcard - local rider Jakob Rosenthaler (22nd), for a Moto3 debut race after impressing in the Junior GP class.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were only two fallers in the race despite all the contact, Farioli was off first just after taking his trip up the penalty loop, he rejoined for 26th - last place. Stefano Nepa was the only rider to crash out completely.

Championship Standings

A win adds another 25 points to Alonso’s total, now standing at 224. Ortola remains second, but only adds seven points for ninth, allowing Alonso to extend his lead further.

Holgado holds third, now on 149 after registering his first rostrum visit since Le Mans.