2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'29.363s4/7309k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.162s6/7316k
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.247s5/7309k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.259s6/7314k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.359s7/7306k
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.381s5/7309k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.466s6/7306k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.607s5/7305k
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.749s4/7312k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.750s5/7313k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.784s6/7310k
12Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.784s5/7313k
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.790s7/7313k
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.833s5/7308k
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.878s7/7312k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.963s7/7312k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.030s5/6306k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.149s5/7309k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.198s7/7310k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.254s4/7309k
21Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.333s5/7312k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.774s6/6308k
23Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.952s5/6308k
24Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+2.028s6/7313k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)

Marc Marquez leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.

The Spaniard, who crashed out of a safe second in the Sprint race, set a best time of 1m 29.363s to finish 0.162s clear of Saturday winner Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez completed a strong session for Gresini in third.

Jorge Martin, second in the Sprint and now tied with Bagnaia at the top of the standings, was just 21st but ran a very used medium rear tyre - with 27 laps on it.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
35m ago
Explained: What went wrong for Marc Marquez on Austrian MotoGP start line
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
56m ago
Austria: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
Race Report
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia storms to Austrian MotoGP win to claim championship lead
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
3h ago
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring as it happened
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
3h ago
2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Scenario tipped where Max Verstappen would lose the F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin long lap penalty: ‘They need to review this rule’
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP