2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'29.363s
|4/7
|309k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.162s
|6/7
|316k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.247s
|5/7
|309k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.259s
|6/7
|314k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.359s
|7/7
|306k
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.381s
|5/7
|309k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.466s
|6/7
|306k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.607s
|5/7
|305k
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.749s
|4/7
|312k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.750s
|5/7
|313k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.784s
|6/7
|310k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.784s
|5/7
|313k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.790s
|7/7
|313k
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.833s
|5/7
|308k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.878s
|7/7
|312k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.963s
|7/7
|312k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.030s
|5/6
|306k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.149s
|5/7
|309k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.198s
|7/7
|310k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.254s
|4/7
|309k
|21
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.333s
|5/7
|312k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.774s
|6/6
|308k
|23
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.952s
|5/6
|308k
|24
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+2.028s
|6/7
|313k
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.748s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)
Marc Marquez leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.
The Spaniard, who crashed out of a safe second in the Sprint race, set a best time of 1m 29.363s to finish 0.162s clear of Saturday winner Francesco Bagnaia.
Alex Marquez completed a strong session for Gresini in third.
Jorge Martin, second in the Sprint and now tied with Bagnaia at the top of the standings, was just 21st but ran a very used medium rear tyre - with 27 laps on it.
Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.
High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.
Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.