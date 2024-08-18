2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results

Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'29.363s 4/7 309k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.162s 6/7 316k 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.247s 5/7 309k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.259s 6/7 314k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.359s 7/7 306k 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.381s 5/7 309k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.466s 6/7 306k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.607s 5/7 305k 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.749s 4/7 312k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.750s 5/7 313k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.784s 6/7 310k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.784s 5/7 313k 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.790s 7/7 313k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.833s 5/7 308k 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.878s 7/7 312k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.963s 7/7 312k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.030s 5/6 306k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.149s 5/7 309k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.198s 7/7 310k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.254s 4/7 309k 21 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.333s 5/7 312k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.774s 6/6 308k 23 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.952s 5/6 308k 24 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +2.028s 6/7 313k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)

Marc Marquez leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.

The Spaniard, who crashed out of a safe second in the Sprint race, set a best time of 1m 29.363s to finish 0.162s clear of Saturday winner Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez completed a strong session for Gresini in third.

Jorge Martin, second in the Sprint and now tied with Bagnaia at the top of the standings, was just 21st but ran a very used medium rear tyre - with 27 laps on it.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.