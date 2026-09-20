MotoGP Austria LIVE: Reaction as Pedro Acosta wins

Live updates from the race at the 2026 Austria MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring. Jorge Martin starts from pole position, and the race is due to start at 14:00 local time.

Key Moments

Marc Marquez makes podium charge before dropping to P7 with rear grip issues

Acosta from 5th to 1st in 10 laps as he passes Martin

Martin leads early laps, fends off Bezzecchi

Race to start at 14:00 local time/13:00 BST

Jorge Martin starts from pole position today as he looks to double up after winning the Sprint yesterday. The Sprint win was both fortuitous, for Pedro Acosta's crash, but also well-earned, for his clinical move through the field after losing ground in the first lap in the incident at turn two with Marc Marquez, in which Martin says he "almost crashed".

Acosta was obviously furious after letting that 2.5-second lead go in the closing laps. He explained afterwards that the crash happened when he checked his dashboard to make sure he was okay on fuel to make it to the end of the 14-lap Sprint, and simply missed his braking marker. He's still been the benchmark rider this weekend and has a shot - from third on the grid - to win his first premier class grand prix today.

Marc Marquez starts between Martin and Acosta on the front row. He was subdued after the race yesterday, and admitted that he simply didn't have the pace of Acosta and Martin, from whom he said it would've been "not smart" to defend when the Aprilia rider passed him for second.

Marco Bezzecchi moved up from fourth to third as a result of Acosta's crash, important points for his championship hopes, which remain slim. He's now 38 points behind Martin.

Marquez has been the best Ducati this weekend but the others have struggled to find rear grip with the harder-construction tyre Michelin brings to the Red Bull Ring, including Alex Marquez who said he had "zero fun" in the Sprint, in which he finished fifth. Most affected by this yesterday was Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was perplexed by his difficulties to find speed with the tyre given its the same one as was used at Goiania where he was on the podium in both races.

Francesco Bagnaia had struggled even more than Di Giannantonio on Friday, but was much better on Saturday, qualifying on the third row and finishing in the points. It's not where three-time Austria winner Bagnaia expects to be, of course, but he said afterwards that advice from Dani Pedrosa helped him find some steps forward.