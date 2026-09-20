Acosta over a second clear onto the final lap. Martin hanging onto second and Bezzecchi to third ahead of Ogura.
MotoGP Austria LIVE: Reaction as Pedro Acosta wins
Live coverage of the race at the 2026 Austria MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring with Jorge Martin starting from pole position.
Live updates from the race at the 2026 Austria MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring. Jorge Martin starts from pole position, and the race is due to start at 14:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Marc Marquez makes podium charge before dropping to P7 with rear grip issues
- Acosta from 5th to 1st in 10 laps as he passes Martin
- Martin leads early laps, fends off Bezzecchi
- Race to start at 14:00 local time/13:00 BST
Jorge Martin starts from pole position today as he looks to double up after winning the Sprint yesterday. The Sprint win was both fortuitous, for Pedro Acosta's crash, but also well-earned, for his clinical move through the field after losing ground in the first lap in the incident at turn two with Marc Marquez, in which Martin says he "almost crashed".
Acosta was obviously furious after letting that 2.5-second lead go in the closing laps. He explained afterwards that the crash happened when he checked his dashboard to make sure he was okay on fuel to make it to the end of the 14-lap Sprint, and simply missed his braking marker. He's still been the benchmark rider this weekend and has a shot - from third on the grid - to win his first premier class grand prix today.
Marc Marquez starts between Martin and Acosta on the front row. He was subdued after the race yesterday, and admitted that he simply didn't have the pace of Acosta and Martin, from whom he said it would've been "not smart" to defend when the Aprilia rider passed him for second.
Marco Bezzecchi moved up from fourth to third as a result of Acosta's crash, important points for his championship hopes, which remain slim. He's now 38 points behind Martin.
Marquez has been the best Ducati this weekend but the others have struggled to find rear grip with the harder-construction tyre Michelin brings to the Red Bull Ring, including Alex Marquez who said he had "zero fun" in the Sprint, in which he finished fifth. Most affected by this yesterday was Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was perplexed by his difficulties to find speed with the tyre given its the same one as was used at Goiania where he was on the podium in both races.
Francesco Bagnaia had struggled even more than Di Giannantonio on Friday, but was much better on Saturday, qualifying on the third row and finishing in the points. It's not where three-time Austria winner Bagnaia expects to be, of course, but he said afterwards that advice from Dani Pedrosa helped him find some steps forward.
Pedro Acosta reacts to his maiden MotoGP race win.
‘Closing a circle’ - Pedro Acosta’s first words as a MotoGP race winner
Pedro Acosta is finally a MotoGP race winner.
It's history for Acosta and KTM, the Spaniard takes his maiden MotoGP win in Austria and KTM's first since Thailand 2022.
Martin holds onto second, Bezzecchi to third.
Ogura fourth, ahead of Marquez, Binder, Aldeguer, Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio, and Zarco who rounds out the top-10.
Bezzecchi getting bottled up behind Martin is putting him into the clutches of Ogura, who is now only 0.5s behind.
Bezzecchi nearly ran into the back of Martin at turn one, lost a bit of time but he's still in the mix for P2.
Acosta's lead back above 1s as Bezzecchi continues to pressure Martin. No opening yet for the Italian, though.
Bezzecchi within half-a-second of Martin now and Martin into the 1m31s that lap.
Top-four continue closing up, each one faster than the one ahead. Acosta slower than the three Aprilias behind.
Acosta now over a second clear of Martin, who has Bezzecchi still closing in. Ogura a similar pace to Bezzecchi.
Marquez back up to sixth at turn one on lap 20 as he passes Aldeguer.
Bezzecchi now closer to Martin than Martin is to Acosta. 0.8s between the front two, 0.6s from Martin to Bezzecchi.
Acosta back to a 1m29.7s that time, Martin and Bezzecchi faster behind. Marquez closing back in on Aldeguer.
1m29.4s from all of the front four on lap 17. Same for Marquez, but he's over 6s off the lead now.
The Aprilias aren't done yet. Only 1.6s covering the top-three with 12 laps to go. Martin remains within a second of Acosta.
Marquez back up to sixth as he passes Binder at turn three.
Alex Marquez has gone down at turn two. Fernandez was passing him on the inside and he just lost the front on the outside line.
Marquez wide at turn one on lap 11 and Aldeguer moves through on the exit. Turning into a disaster for Marquez.
That third place prediction we made earlier is ageing like milk!
Marc Marquez back to sixth now as Binder goes through to fifth. Aldeguer now putting the reigning champion under pressure.
Marquez wide at turn one, he's back behind Ogura at the beginning of lap 10.
Just completely lost the rear in braking.
Marquez up to fourth past Ogura at turn three on lap nine. He's just under a second behind Bezzecchi.
Acosta makes his move, he passes Martin on the exit of turn one on lap nine. Martin was a little untidy maybe, but it was a great run from Acosta. 20 laps for the KTM man to hold on.
Martin and Acosta well over a second clear of Bezzecchi in third now. Marquez is regrouping and putting the pressure on Ogura for fourth. You feel Marquez has a P3 available to him here.