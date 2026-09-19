How Dani Pedrosa's "good suggestion" shaped Pecco Bagnaia's Austria sprint

Pecco Bagnaia has credited advice from Dani Pedrosa for a decision he made in the Austria sprint

Pecco Bagnaia enjoyed a better Saturday at the Austrian GP
Pecco Bagnaia enjoyed a better Saturday at the Austrian GP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia says Dani Pedrosa’s advice to focus less on results was “a good suggestion”, following a positive Saturday at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

The double world champion was forced to go through Q1 for the fifth time in a row, but eased through to Q2 and put his bike seventh on the grid.

In the sprint, he held on for sixth, having been one of just three riders to run the medium rear tyre instead of the soft.

Pecco Bagnaia says he was “feeling a bit better” with rear grip compared to previous rounds, following set-up tweaks overnight, while his decision to run the medium was directly influenced by comments ex-MotoGP racer Dani Pedrosa made on DAZN last week.

Francesco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The 31-time MotoGP race winner advised Bagnaia to focus less on results and more on understanding his bike, which the Italian branded “a good suggestion”.

“This morning we tried something different on the set-up, and it was luckily in the correct direction,” he began.

“And from the morning, from the first laps on the wet patches, I was feeling a bit better.

“So, I was able to stop the bike more, use the rear more to turn, and the grip wasn’t that bad.

“It’s true that it’s something that is still lacking, but we did a step in front. So, maybe for tomorrow we can do something more.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“And the decision to go with the medium was just to prepare for the race of tomorrow, because with the soft I don’t know if would make something better; maybe in the first three laps I was able to attack more.

“But we decided to go with the medium because tomorrow the race will be very long and I needed to understand things more.

“I used what Dani Pedrosa said on DAZN last week, which is maybe I need to do more laps and understand the bike before controlling the results. And it was a good suggestion.”

Bagnaia was cagey on what Ducati did to his bike to improve his feeling, but noted that it was something his team had tried previously in a different way.

“Something that we already did but in a different way,” he said.

“This time it was working a bit better.

“It’s true that we are still missing grip, but luckily all the Ducatis are having the same issue, and maybe being altogether with the same issue will help to improve it.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Dani Pedrosa
Ducati Lenovo Team
How Dani Pedrosa's
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin leads at the start of the Sprint, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega to miss Red Bull Ring 850cc MotoGP test
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia 18th in Austrian MotoGP Practice: “The real potential is this”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez issues Pedro Acosta MotoGP title battle warning
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I’d be furious’ - Fabio Quartararo weighs in on Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP woes
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller calls for “drastic changes” after Austrian MotoGP Sprint
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio in “completely unusual” situation at Austrian MotoGP
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP still “willing to go” to Qatar as crunch calendar decision looms
2h ago
2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez admits “zero fun” amid Ducati’s Austrian MotoGP grip woes
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Ai Ogura, Red Bull Ring Sprint.
MotoGP News
How Dani Pedrosa's "good suggestion" shaped Pecco Bagnaia's Austria sprint
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Austrian MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s Austrian MotoGP blunder “understandable”, says fellow KTM rider
3h ago
Pedro Acosta leads 2026 Austrian MotoGP Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin "almost crashed" in MotoGP sprint near-miss with Marc Marquez
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Austria MotoGP sprint
MotoGP News
“Struggling” Marc Marquez limits damage in Martin Sprint battle: “Not smart to defend”
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Red Bull Ring Sprint.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta gives foul-mouthed explanation for MotoGP Austria sprint crash
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Austria
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Austrian MotoGP Sprint.