2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.

All of Saturday's results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
All of Saturday's results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin wins the Red Bull Ring Sprint race after runaway leader Pedro Acosta crashes from a safe lead with just three laps to go.

Acosta took advantage when fellow front-row starters Martin and Marc Marquez brushed bodywork at the chicane on the opening lap, snatching the lead and breaking away for what looked like a home KTM win.

Meanwhile, Martin carved back through the field from eighth to pass Marquez for second place, retaking the world championship advantage in the process.

That looked to be as far as Martin would advance, until Acosta lost the front into the Turn 2 chicane, leaving the KTM team with their head in their hands. Acosta rejoined but retired.

Acosta's downfall put Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi onto the podium, in third.

Acosta leads, Martin 8th, opening lap, 2026 Red Bull Ring Sprint.
Acosta leads, Martin 8th, opening lap, 2026 Red Bull Ring Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Pole qualifier Martin, who began the race tied with Marquez for the title lead, took the holeshot but ran wide on the exit of Turn 1.

That gave Marquez a chance to pass into Turn 2, with the Ducati rider running Martin wide in the middle of the chicane.

Martin lost all momentum and dropped to eighth, while Acosta took advantage to pass Marquez for the lead at Turn 3.

After the early setback, Martin charged through to catch Marquez for second place by the midway stage.

The Aprilia star made his move into Turn 1 with 7 laps to go, sending Marquez over the kerb on the exit. But there looked to be no catching Acosta, who was 2.8s clear…

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

All riders chose the medium front compound tyre. However, Pecco Bagnaia (starting 7th), Luca Marini (15th) and Alex Rins (20th) bucked the trend by also fitting a medium rear, rather than the soft.

Diogo Moreira and Raul Fernandez were both given double long laps for jumping the start.

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)20m 57.387s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.026s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.675s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+3.495s
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+4.447s
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+5.142s
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+5.895s
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+6.810s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.233s
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+9.228s
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+11.580s
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.050s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+15.076s
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+18.373s
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+19.201s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+20.503s
17Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+20.964s
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.054s
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+22.646s
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.053s
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin denies title rival Marc Marquez of pole position for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

Martin, tied on points with Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, put Aprilia on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend with a 1m 27.912s.

Ducati's Marc Marquez and KTM star Pedro Acosta also broke into the ‘27s, for a front row covered by just 0.071s.

Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Alex Marquez, who suffered his second crash of the weekend, will form row two.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, with exactly the same lap time!

The 14-lap Sprint start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'27.917s7/9316k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.015s7/9313k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.071s7/9320k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.249s7/9319k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.533s7/8324k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.556s7/7317k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.610s8/9316k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.695s7/9316k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.706s8/8312k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.715s6/8317k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.812s8/8320k
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.945s9/9312k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'28.871s8/8312k
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'28.972s3/8314k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'29.110s8/9313k
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'29.154s3/9314k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.165s6/9317k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1'29.442s9/9314k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'29.554s6/8314k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.663s7/8310k
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.689s6/9310k
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'30.056s6/8309k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Saturday Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez moves to the of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring… then falls.

Wet patches were visible after overnight rain, prompting most of the field to remain in the pits at the start of the half-hour session.

With the sun shining, conditions improved and Marc Marquez went fastest in the final minutes. However, he then lost the front and crashed into Turn 1.

Despite that mistake, the reigning champion, who starts this afternoon’s Sprint tied on points with Jorge Martin, finished the session 0.2s ahead of the Aprilia rider.

Friday leaders Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), plus Marquez's team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five. Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'29.663s
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.202s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.226s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.294s
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.430s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.577s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.607s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.751s
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.789s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.800s
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.899s
12Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.940s
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.104s
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.246s
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.290s
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.453s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.485s
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.544s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.564s
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.704s
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.780s
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.901s

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez arrives at the Red Bull Ring on top of the world championship for the first time this season after completing a perfect double at Misano last weekend.

Ducati’s reigning world champion is tied on points with Jorge Martin, but officially ahead courtesy of his five grand prix wins this season to one for Martin.

Martin briefly passed Marquez in the Misano race, only to fade badly with arm pump problems, and could seek surgery if the issue recurs in Austria.

However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi lost out the most at Misano, crashing from the lead and dropping 33 points from the top.

Martin and Bezzecchi will be seeking Aprilia’s first Red Bull Ring win, at a track dominated by Ducati in the past.

However, the RS-GP outperformed the Desmosedici on the special stiffer rear tyre construction at the start of this season, suggesting they could cause an upset this weekend.

Pedro Acosta, on the podium in Aragon and Misano, could be another contender, during his final Austrian appearance for the home KTM team.

Gresini riders Alex Marquez (Sprint) and Fermin Aldeguer (Grand Prix) also featured on the Red Bull Ring rostrum a year ago.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”

Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Ai Ogura
Alex Marquez
MotoGP
2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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