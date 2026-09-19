2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results

Jorge Martin wins the Red Bull Ring Sprint race after runaway leader Pedro Acosta crashes from a safe lead with just three laps to go.

Acosta took advantage when fellow front-row starters Martin and Marc Marquez brushed bodywork at the chicane on the opening lap, snatching the lead and breaking away for what looked like a home KTM win.

Meanwhile, Martin carved back through the field from eighth to pass Marquez for second place, retaking the world championship advantage in the process.

That looked to be as far as Martin would advance, until Acosta lost the front into the Turn 2 chicane, leaving the KTM team with their head in their hands. Acosta rejoined but retired.

Acosta's downfall put Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi onto the podium, in third.

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Acosta leads, Martin 8th, opening lap, 2026 Red Bull Ring Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Pole qualifier Martin, who began the race tied with Marquez for the title lead, took the holeshot but ran wide on the exit of Turn 1.

That gave Marquez a chance to pass into Turn 2, with the Ducati rider running Martin wide in the middle of the chicane.

Martin lost all momentum and dropped to eighth, while Acosta took advantage to pass Marquez for the lead at Turn 3.

After the early setback, Martin charged through to catch Marquez for second place by the midway stage.

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The Aprilia star made his move into Turn 1 with 7 laps to go, sending Marquez over the kerb on the exit. But there looked to be no catching Acosta, who was 2.8s clear…

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

All riders chose the medium front compound tyre. However, Pecco Bagnaia (starting 7th), Luca Marini (15th) and Alex Rins (20th) bucked the trend by also fitting a medium rear, rather than the soft.

Diogo Moreira and Raul Fernandez were both given double long laps for jumping the start.

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 20m 57.387s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.026s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.675s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +3.495s 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +4.447s 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +5.142s 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +5.895s 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +6.810s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.233s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +9.228s 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +11.580s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.050s 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +15.076s 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +18.373s 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +19.201s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +20.503s 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +20.964s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +21.054s 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +22.646s 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.053s Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) DNF

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* Rookie

Qualifying:

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin denies title rival Marc Marquez of pole position for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

Martin, tied on points with Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, put Aprilia on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend with a 1m 27.912s.

Ducati's Marc Marquez and KTM star Pedro Acosta also broke into the ‘27s, for a front row covered by just 0.071s.

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Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Alex Marquez, who suffered his second crash of the weekend, will form row two.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, with exactly the same lap time!

The 14-lap Sprint start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'27.917s 7/9 316k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.015s 7/9 313k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.071s 7/9 320k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.249s 7/9 319k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.533s 7/8 324k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.556s 7/7 317k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.610s 8/9 316k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.695s 7/9 316k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.706s 8/8 312k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.715s 6/8 317k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.812s 8/8 320k 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.945s 9/9 312k Qualifying 1: 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'28.871s 8/8 312k 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'28.972s 3/8 314k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'29.110s 8/9 313k 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'29.154s 3/9 314k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.165s 6/9 317k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1'29.442s 9/9 314k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'29.554s 6/8 314k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.663s 7/8 310k 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.689s 6/9 310k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'30.056s 6/8 309k

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* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Saturday Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez moves to the of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring… then falls.

Wet patches were visible after overnight rain, prompting most of the field to remain in the pits at the start of the half-hour session.

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With the sun shining, conditions improved and Marc Marquez went fastest in the final minutes. However, he then lost the front and crashed into Turn 1.

Despite that mistake, the reigning champion, who starts this afternoon’s Sprint tied on points with Jorge Martin, finished the session 0.2s ahead of the Aprilia rider.

Friday leaders Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), plus Marquez's team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five. Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'29.663s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.202s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.226s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.294s 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.430s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.577s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.607s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.751s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.789s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.800s 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.899s 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.940s 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.104s 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.246s 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.290s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.453s 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.485s 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.544s 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.564s 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.704s 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.780s 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.901s

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* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez arrives at the Red Bull Ring on top of the world championship for the first time this season after completing a perfect double at Misano last weekend.

Ducati’s reigning world champion is tied on points with Jorge Martin, but officially ahead courtesy of his five grand prix wins this season to one for Martin.

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Martin briefly passed Marquez in the Misano race, only to fade badly with arm pump problems, and could seek surgery if the issue recurs in Austria.

However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi lost out the most at Misano, crashing from the lead and dropping 33 points from the top.

Martin and Bezzecchi will be seeking Aprilia’s first Red Bull Ring win, at a track dominated by Ducati in the past.

However, the RS-GP outperformed the Desmosedici on the special stiffer rear tyre construction at the start of this season, suggesting they could cause an upset this weekend.

Pedro Acosta, on the podium in Aragon and Misano, could be another contender, during his final Austrian appearance for the home KTM team.

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Gresini riders Alex Marquez (Sprint) and Fermin Aldeguer (Grand Prix) also featured on the Red Bull Ring rostrum a year ago.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”

Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

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Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.