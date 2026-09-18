The ace card Pedro Acosta holds as his best MotoGP win chance looms

Perhaps for the first time this year, the Austrian Grand Prix will really start to hit home for KTM that Pedro Acosta’s days on top of one of its motorcycles are rapidly coming to an end. Giving him his grand prix opportunity in 2021 in the Moto3 World Championship, it really did seem like the Spaniard was going to take the Austrian brand all the way to a MotoGP world title.

Fifteen rounds into the 2026 season, however, KTM now faces its stabilised MotoGP future without the true generational talent it nurtured through the ranks. And a world title with Acosta looks very unlikely, if not impossible, with eight grands prix remaining.

But KTM can also do no more than accept that, up to now, it has been nothing but a total failure on its part to provide Acosta with a motorcycle on which he can actually win. For all of his speed over the past three years, the opportunity has seldom presented itself.

His hopes of a first win were dashed through his own error in Japan in 2024. But it was hard to fathom at that stage that KTM just wouldn’t evolve the RC16 into something that could keep up with its European rivals KTM and Ducati.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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This year has been especially poor for the Austrian brand. Having put the financial crisis it found itself in last year behind it through new ownership, the start to the 2026 campaign looked like everything was beginning to line up. Acosta won the sprint in Thailand and was second in the race to lead the championship, and was third in the USA.

But the RC16 proved uncompetitive and unreliable thereafter. His next podium wouldn’t come until Hungary, where detuned KTM engines, while it rectified an issue, didn’t hold him back. But even then, he could do nothing to stop Marc Marquez, well below his physical best, from beating him at Balaton Park.

At Silverstone, he spoke of confronting KTM with “uncomfortable questions” over the summer break. That push has clearly worked, with Acosta second at Aragon and third at the San Marino Grand Prix, well outclassing the rest of KTM’s stable.

Ducati will be rubbing its hands together in glee at the prospect of having Acosta on its bike next season. But, here and now, an opportunity is presenting itself for Acosta and KTM to put things right and finally win a grand prix together. And, of all places, on home soil at the Red Bull Ring.

Acosta led both sessions on Friday in Austria, seeming to be effortless in his approach as the RC16 did what he expected of it. Leading practice sessions is one thing, but there are very few in the paddock on Friday evening not anticipating Acosta to continue this trend into the rest of the weekend.

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2026 Austrian MotoGP: Practice best laps per manufacturer Bike Rider Lap Position Difference KTM Pedro Acosta 1m28.381s 1st - Ducati Fermin Aldeguer 1m28.508s 2nd 0.127s Aprilia Ai Ogura 1m28.568s 3rd 0.187s Yamaha Fabio Quartararo 1m28.817s 10th 0.436s Honda Luca Marini 1m28.821s 11th 0.440s

“Everything was working quite well and it’s a good starting point for KTM’s home GP, quite similar to how we started Aragon,” Acosta said, before noting: “Fuck, it’s still Friday. Let’s see how Ducati and Aprilia improve tomorrow.”

Where is KTM and Acosta’s speed coming from in Austria?

Championship leader Marc Marquez noted that “it’s not a surprise” to see Acosta going as well as he is, because the KTM does have good form on home soil. It scored a victory in 2020 with the Tech3 team and Miguel Oliveira, while Brad Binder held on for a famous victory in 2021 in wet conditions on slick tyres.

Last year, Acosta was fourth in the grand prix and third in the sprint, while Binder was runner-up in the 2023 race.

To cope with the heat demands placed on the rear tyre at the high-speed Red Bull Ring, Michelin brings a stiffer rear carcass to this event - the same one it also uses in Thailand, Brazil and Indonesia. Acosta, as mentioned, was second in Thailand on that tyre, while he was second in Indonesia last season and second at the same race in 2023.

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Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austria MotoGP © Gold and Goose

The stiffer carcass does offer up less grip than the standard casing. Binder, who made it directly into Q2 for the first time since May on Friday in seventh, noted that the less-grippy rear tyre doesn’t overload the front tyre so much.

The Red Bull Ring is characterised by high-speed straights leading into hard braking zones. And Acosta is a demon on the brakes. Not to mention the fact that the RC16 is a weapon in a straight line, with it topping the speed charts on Friday. Combine all of this with a rider who has been feeling much more confident in his team and the set-up risks it has been implementing at his request, and it’s teeing up a potentially winning match.

2026 Austrian MotoGP: Top 10 Practice pace analysis Rider Bike Pace Tyre Stint Laps on tyre Pedro Acosta KTM 1m29.431s Medium 3 laps 8 laps on tyre Fermin Aldeguer Ducati GP25 1m29.799s Medium 7 laps 12 laps on tyre Ai Ogura Aprilia 1m30.014s Medium 4 laps 8 laps on tyre Marc Marquez Ducati GP26 1m29.792s Medium 6 laps 17 laps on tyre Jorge Martin Aprilia 1m29.512s Soft 6 laps 9 laps on tyre Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati GP26 1m29.922s Medium 7 laps 11 laps on tyre Brad Binder KTM 1m29.812s Medium 5 laps 7 laps on tyre Alex Marquez Ducati GP26 1m30.071s Medium 7 laps 16 laps on tyre Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1m29.633s Soft 8 laps 16 laps on tyre Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m29.996s Soft 9 laps 16 laps on tyre

On race pace, Acosta’s advantage remained, albeit over a three-lap representative stint on a fresh medium tyre. What should be concerning to his rivals was the 1m28.371s he fired in on his penultimate flying lap. While it was scrubbed for exceeding track limits, he was about to set that lap on a used soft.

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He was on course to beat his 1m28.381s on his final flying lap, but backed out of the lap through the last corner. He wasn’t up by much, but he was also on the eighth lap of that tyre’s lifespan. Beating him in qualifying is going to be hard, but there’s clearly endurance in him too.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Marquez’s warning highlights Acosta’s biggest advantage

Acosta, should this pace continue into Sunday’s grand prix, holds an incredibly valuable advantage.

At 65 points back of the championship lead, he’s by no means out of the title fight. But he’s yet to win a race in 2026, and consistency hasn’t been KTM’s strong suit. Compared to Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, he’s not quite in that title favourite group yet.

Marquez warned: “He’s in the championship. Eight races to go, he’s 65 behind. I was 100 behind seven races ago. So, he’s in the championship.”

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And herein lies the dilemma Marquez faces this weekend: Not letting Acosta secure 37 points is important, but how much does he risk his own championship lead to halt a rider not in the immediate fight?

Acosta, fundamentally, has nothing to lose. Winning a race is his primary focus. Anything after that is a bonus. So, with a golden opportunity - arguably his best yet - presenting itself, he knows he can be in a position to ask questions that the likes of Marquez, Martin and Bezzecchi will have to be wary of answering.

The stiffer tyre carcass is something, though Marquez won on it in Austria last year, that typically hinders Ducati riders. Taking grip away from the Ducati fundamentally alters its characteristics, and so more set-up work has to be done to get the bike in the right window.

Marquez admits he’s “not ready to win” in Austria. But there are positive signs suggesting he will still emerge as Acosta’s biggest rival come Sunday. His race pace on a medium rear tyre was good, considering he put 17 laps on it across the hour-long afternoon session. But it was the 1m28.872s on the final lap on that tyre that really impressed.

Over one lap, Marquez is struggling more. Fourth at the end of Friday was not terrible. But he didn’t top any of the sector splits and featured in the top three of just one. Interestingly, Alex Marquez was the fastest Ducati in a sector where Marc Marquez arguably should be strongest. The third sector consists largely of the long left-section of Turns 6 and 7. But the championship leader was only sixth through here.

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Fermin Aldeguer was also just 0.127s from Acosta on the year-old Ducati. However, Aldeguer always goes well on the stiffer rear tyre casing because he uses more corner speed. He was on the podium in Austria last year and, of course, won in Indonesia. So, Marquez has a lot of useful data to help him close the gap to Acosta. But Acosta, who said his big struggle was the third sector, can also lean on team-mate Binder to help advance his pace.

Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Aprilia quietly strong on Friday

Friday at the Red Bull Ring was pretty low-key for the factory Aprilia duo of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

The former spent the day ensuring his right arm could stand up to the demands of the weekend ahead, following his arm pump issues at Misano. However, his physical situation proved to be “a big surprise” because he didn’t struggle like he thought he would.

How that develops as the weekend progresses will be crucial. But Martin - who was fifth - began the weekend looking solid on race pace on soft rubber. The joint championship leader described himself as “in the pack”, which is not too surprising given how strong the Aprilia was earlier in the season on the stiffer tyre carcass.

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Qualifying will be key, however. The RS-GP seemingly fired up the lower-grip tyre quicker than everybody else did in Thailand and Brazil. In those races, Bezzecchi was able to pull away instantly and build a sizeable buffer he could then manage once everyone else was up to pace.

Aprilia, though not as headline-grabbing as it was at Misano, was still in good shape. Ai Ogura, returning from surgery on a hand injury that ruled him out of the previous two rounds, was third overall, though his race pace wasn’t strong.

Bezzecchi just about scraped into Q2, but admits he got his strategy wrong following the red flag stoppage for an Alex Marquez crash. Race pace-wise, Bezzecchi is very much in the game, showing similarly promising used tyre speed as Marquez did. On the 16th lap on soft rear, Bezzecchi produced a 1m29.835s.