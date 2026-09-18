2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

Pedro Acosta and Pol Espargaro form a home KTM one-two in opening practice for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.

Acosta put his RC16 on top of the standings for much of the session, as the only rider in the 1m 29s.

As in practice at Misano last weekend, Tech3 stand-in Espargaro grabbed a late tow from the #37 - and this time claimed a surprise second place, after an earlier tip-off.

Jorge Martin, tied on points with Marc Marquez but eager to understand if he requires arm pump surgery after last Sunday’s problems, pulled off track with a technical issue on his Aprilia in the early stages.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin returned to split Acosta and Marc Marquez at the sharp end of the timesheets at the halfway stage, which became third after Espargaro’s late lap.

Defending Austrian MotoGP winner Marc Marquez was fourth, followed by LCR’s Johann Zarco and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who disastrously crashed from the lead on the opening lap at Misano.

Pecco Bagnaia's woes continued with just 18th. Ai Ogura was 19th on his MotoGP return.

Soft front and medium rear tyres were used for FP1, when riders usually save their preferred tyre options for later in the weekend.

Those are predicted to be the medium front and then soft (Sprint)/medium (GP) rear.

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2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.851s 5/19 314k 2 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.233s 15/17 316k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.308s 9/20 314k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.335s 14/20 314k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.513s 6/19 314k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.533s 19/19 314k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.566s 16/19 312k 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.631s 6/17 317k 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.669s 19/19 314k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.680s 6/19 314k 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.709s 6/19 310k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.800s 15/19 316k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.843s 18/18 310k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.861s 7/20 317k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.921s 4/18 306k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.997s 7/17 309k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.010s 7/20 319k 18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.122s 7/20 313k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.404s 20/22 316k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.438s 16/17 312k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.487s 12/18 309k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +2.512s 20/22 308k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

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2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez arrives at the Red Bull Ring on top of the world championship for the first time this season after completing a perfect double at Misano last weekend.

Ducati’s reigning world champion is tied on points with Jorge Martin, but officially ahead courtesy of his five grand prix wins this season to one for Martin.

Martin briefly passed Marquez in the Misano race, only to fade badly with arm pump problems, and could seek surgery if the issue recurs in Austria.

However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi lost out the most at Misano, crashing from the lead and dropping 33 points from the top.

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Martin and Bezzecchi will be seeking Aprilia’s first Red Bull Ring win, at a track dominated by Ducati in the past.

However, the RS-GP outperformed the Desmosedici on the special stiffer rear tyre construction at the start of this season, suggesting they could cause an upset this weekend.

Pedro Acosta, on the podium in Aragon and Misano, could be another contender, during his final Austrian appearance for the home KTM team.

Gresini riders Alex Marquez (Sprint) and Fermin Aldeguer (Grand Prix) also featured on the Red Bull Ring rostrum a year ago.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”

Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.

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