Nakagami: Honda 850 “quite competitive”, 1000cc MotoGP return a “big shock”

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami will make a surprise MotoGP return in place of Joan Mir at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Mir is undergoing further medical checks after retiring early from last Sunday’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue.

Nakagami was already due to be at the Red Bull Ring for Monday’s 850cc/Pirelli test, making him the natural replacement for the factory Honda rider.

The Japanese, a full-time MotoGP racer from 2018-2024, has been conducting the lion’s share of Honda’s 850cc development after Aleix Espargaro suffered serious back injuries in April.

Takaaki Nakagami, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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With a wildcard appearance planned for Japan, Nakagami returned to Honda’s current 1000cc/Michelin machine earlier this month.

“At the beginning of September we had a private test at Motegi with a 1000cc. It was a very big shock!” Nakagami said.

“Because it was a long, long time without riding the 1000cc. We are mostly testing the 850 bike. At least I’ve kept riding, which is good. After this weekend, there is the Monday test, then the Japan GP, and the week after a Sepang test. So it's like non-stop!”

Fortunately for Nakagami and Honda, Espargaro has now been cleared to return to testing duties.

“I did all the jobs, like only one rider, so it was really tough," Nakagami said. "But two days ago and yesterday we had a Mugello [850] test, and also Aleix was there. So after six months, he is able to come back.

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Aleix Espargaro. © Gold and Goose

"So now it looks like two riders again, which helps of course, also for me physically because we have a long list. But so far, it's really good. I'm really happy to keep testing the 850cc bike.”

The 34-year-old echoed fellow 850cc (KTM) test rider Pol Espargaro’s view that the Pirelli tyres represent the biggest difference with the 2027 machines.

“For me, it's really difficult to make a pure comparison [with the 1000], because the bike is very different. But mainly the tyres, huge difference,” he said.

“The bike is of course a little bit lighter. But for me, it's mainly the tyres that are a big difference.”

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Nakagami also finds the 850cc machine more enjoyable to ride.

Takaaki Nakagami, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“For me, yes,” he confirmed. “I like it more than 1000cc. You don't think about the rear height device. So it's more simple. And also the size of the aerodynamics is a little bit smaller. Still we have it, but the bike is a little bit more natural, more pitching… I like it. I enjoy it a lot.”

Reports, reinforced by Pol Espargaro himself on Thursday, suggest that the Ducati with Nicolo Bulega has been the fastest 850cc package in recent private tests:

“We've been fast in Mugello, the [KTM] 850 program is getting better and better,” Espargaro said on Thursday. “We're closer to Ducati, to Bulega, who’s pretty used to ride with this kind of bike and tyres.”

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"We are quite competitive"

Nakagami was guarded about Honda’s lap times, but said the new machine, which will be raced by star signing Fabio Quartararo next season, is already “quite competitive”.

“At the moment, it's difficult to judge, but it's a good thing that at every test, like for example Misano, Mugello last time, it's not only one manufacturer. Most of the manufacturers test at the same time,” he said.

“So, at least we can see the difference or how close, how far. But we are also, at the moment, not looking for the lap time. As I said before, we have a long testing list.

“We are trying to follow the plan, but so far we are quite competitive.”