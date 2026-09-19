Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race in Austria.

Grid line-up for the Austrian MotoGP Sprint.
Grid line-up for the Austrian MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Equal on points at the top of the MotoGP standings, Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez will start Saturday’s Red Bull Ring Sprint from first and second on the grid.

Aprilia’s Martin snatched his third pole position of the season by just 0.015s from Ducati’s defending Austrian winner Marquez.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta completes an all-star front row as seeks to add to his Buriram Sprint win, then chase a maiden premier-class grand prix victory on Sunday.

A returning Ai Ogura and Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi made it three Aprilias in the top five, with Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez rounding out row two.

Martin, Acosta, Binder, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Martin, Acosta, Binder, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fellow GP26 riders Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio start from row three, just ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

There are currently no penalties.

The 14-lap Red Bull Ring Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Jorge Martin (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta            
Row 2:    Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez            
Row 3:    Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 4:    Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, Fermin Aldeguer            
Row 5:    Raul Fernandez, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini            
Row 6:    Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, Takaaki Nakagami            
Row 7:    Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Jack Miller            
Row 8:    Toprak Razgatlioglu     
 

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP
Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
The ace card Pedro Acosta holds as his best MotoGP win chance looms
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Marco Bezzecchi almost let Austrian MotoGP red flag send him to Q1
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin gets “big surprise” as MotoGP surgery fears ease
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez issues Pedro Acosta MotoGP title battle warning
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Austrian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
“On the limit” - Jorge Martin pole sets up “intense” Austrian MotoGP Sprint
39m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Tech3 confirms no 2027 MotoGP deal was ever tabled to Maverick Vinales
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Austrian MotoGP qualifying.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin snatches Austria MotoGP pole from Marc Marquez
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
1h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega to miss Red Bull Ring 850cc MotoGP test
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today: Start times and how to watch
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Reports claim MotoGP set to copy F1 and introduce a sprint qualifying
17h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia 18th in Austrian MotoGP Practice: “The real potential is this”
17h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Toprak identifies a “10% difference” to Fabio Quartararo at Austrian MotoGP
17h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.