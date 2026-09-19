Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race

Equal on points at the top of the MotoGP standings, Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez will start Saturday’s Red Bull Ring Sprint from first and second on the grid.

Aprilia’s Martin snatched his third pole position of the season by just 0.015s from Ducati’s defending Austrian winner Marquez.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta completes an all-star front row as seeks to add to his Buriram Sprint win, then chase a maiden premier-class grand prix victory on Sunday.

A returning Ai Ogura and Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi made it three Aprilias in the top five, with Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez rounding out row two.

Martin, Acosta, Binder, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fellow GP26 riders Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio start from row three, just ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

There are currently no penalties.

The 14-lap Red Bull Ring Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta

Row 2: Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez

Row 3: Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo

Row 4: Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 5: Raul Fernandez, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini

Row 6: Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, Takaaki Nakagami

Row 7: Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Jack Miller

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu



2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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