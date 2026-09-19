Jorge Martin denies title rival Marc Marquez of pole position for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

Martin, tied on points with Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, put Aprilia on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend with a 1m 27.912s.

Ducati's Marc Marquez and KTM star Pedro Acosta also broke into the ‘27s, for a front row covered by just 0.071s.

Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Alex Marquez, who suffered his second crash of the weekend, will form row two.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, with exactly the same lap time!

The 14-lap Sprint start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'27.917s 7/9 316k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.015s 7/9 313k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.071s 7/9 320k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.249s 7/9 319k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.533s 7/8 324k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.556s 7/7 317k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.610s 8/9 316k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.695s 7/9 316k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.706s 8/8 312k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.715s 6/8 317k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.812s 8/8 320k 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.945s 9/9 312k Qualifying 1: 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'28.871s 8/8 312k 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'28.972s 3/8 314k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'29.110s 8/9 313k 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'29.154s 3/9 314k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.165s 6/9 317k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1'29.442s 9/9 314k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'29.554s 6/8 314k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.663s 7/8 310k 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.689s 6/9 310k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'30.056s 6/8 309k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Saturday Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez moves to the of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring… then falls.

Wet patches were visible after overnight rain, prompting most of the field to remain in the pits at the start of the half-hour session.

With the sun shining, conditions improved and Marc Marquez went fastest in the final minutes. However, he then lost the front and crashed into Turn 1.

Despite that mistake, the reigning champion, who starts this afternoon’s Sprint tied on points with Jorge Martin, finished the session 0.2s ahead of the Aprilia rider.

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Friday leaders Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), plus Marquez's team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five. Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'29.663s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.202s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.226s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.294s 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.430s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.577s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.607s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.751s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.789s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.800s 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.899s 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.940s 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.104s 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.246s 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.290s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.453s 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.485s 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.544s 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.564s 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.704s 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.780s 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.901s

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez arrives at the Red Bull Ring on top of the world championship for the first time this season after completing a perfect double at Misano last weekend.

Ducati’s reigning world champion is tied on points with Jorge Martin, but officially ahead courtesy of his five grand prix wins this season to one for Martin.

Martin briefly passed Marquez in the Misano race, only to fade badly with arm pump problems, and could seek surgery if the issue recurs in Austria.

However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi lost out the most at Misano, crashing from the lead and dropping 33 points from the top.

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Martin and Bezzecchi will be seeking Aprilia’s first Red Bull Ring win, at a track dominated by Ducati in the past.

However, the RS-GP outperformed the Desmosedici on the special stiffer rear tyre construction at the start of this season, suggesting they could cause an upset this weekend.

Pedro Acosta, on the podium in Aragon and Misano, could be another contender, during his final Austrian appearance for the home KTM team.

Gresini riders Alex Marquez (Sprint) and Fermin Aldeguer (Grand Prix) also featured on the Red Bull Ring rostrum a year ago.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”

Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.

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