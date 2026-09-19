2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.

All of Saturday's results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
All of Saturday's results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin denies title rival Marc Marquez of pole position for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

Martin, tied on points with Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, put Aprilia on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend with a 1m 27.912s.

Ducati's Marc Marquez and KTM star Pedro Acosta also broke into the ‘27s, for a front row covered by just 0.071s.

Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Alex Marquez, who suffered his second crash of the weekend, will form row two.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, with exactly the same lap time!

The 14-lap Sprint start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'27.917s7/9316k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.015s7/9313k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.071s7/9320k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.249s7/9319k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.533s7/8324k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.556s7/7317k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.610s8/9316k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.695s7/9316k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.706s8/8312k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.715s6/8317k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.812s8/8320k
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.945s9/9312k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'28.871s8/8312k
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'28.972s3/8314k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'29.110s8/9313k
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'29.154s3/9314k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.165s6/9317k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1'29.442s9/9314k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'29.554s6/8314k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.663s7/8310k
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.689s6/9310k
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'30.056s6/8309k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Saturday Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez moves to the of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring… then falls.

Wet patches were visible after overnight rain, prompting most of the field to remain in the pits at the start of the half-hour session.

With the sun shining, conditions improved and Marc Marquez went fastest in the final minutes. However, he then lost the front and crashed into Turn 1.

Despite that mistake, the reigning champion, who starts this afternoon’s Sprint tied on points with Jorge Martin, finished the session 0.2s ahead of the Aprilia rider.

Friday leaders Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), plus Marquez's team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five. Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'29.663s
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.202s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.226s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.294s
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.430s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.577s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.607s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.751s
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.789s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.800s
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.899s
12Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.940s
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.104s
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.246s
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.290s
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.453s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.485s
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.544s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.564s
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.704s
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.780s
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.901s

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez arrives at the Red Bull Ring on top of the world championship for the first time this season after completing a perfect double at Misano last weekend.

Ducati’s reigning world champion is tied on points with Jorge Martin, but officially ahead courtesy of his five grand prix wins this season to one for Martin.

Martin briefly passed Marquez in the Misano race, only to fade badly with arm pump problems, and could seek surgery if the issue recurs in Austria.

However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi lost out the most at Misano, crashing from the lead and dropping 33 points from the top.

Martin and Bezzecchi will be seeking Aprilia’s first Red Bull Ring win, at a track dominated by Ducati in the past.

However, the RS-GP outperformed the Desmosedici on the special stiffer rear tyre construction at the start of this season, suggesting they could cause an upset this weekend.

Pedro Acosta, on the podium in Aragon and Misano, could be another contender, during his final Austrian appearance for the home KTM team.

Gresini riders Alex Marquez (Sprint) and Fermin Aldeguer (Grand Prix) also featured on the Red Bull Ring rostrum a year ago.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”

Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Ai Ogura
Alex Marquez
MotoGP
2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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