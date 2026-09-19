2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.
Jorge Martin denies title rival Marc Marquez of pole position for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
Martin, tied on points with Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, put Aprilia on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend with a 1m 27.912s.
Ducati's Marc Marquez and KTM star Pedro Acosta also broke into the ‘27s, for a front row covered by just 0.071s.
Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Alex Marquez, who suffered his second crash of the weekend, will form row two.
Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, with exactly the same lap time!
The 14-lap Sprint start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'27.917s
|7/9
|316k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.015s
|7/9
|313k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.071s
|7/9
|320k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.249s
|7/9
|319k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.533s
|7/8
|324k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.556s
|7/7
|317k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.610s
|8/9
|316k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.695s
|7/9
|316k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.706s
|8/8
|312k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.715s
|6/8
|317k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.812s
|8/8
|320k
|12
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.945s
|9/9
|312k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'28.871s
|8/8
|312k
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'28.972s
|3/8
|314k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'29.110s
|8/9
|313k
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'29.154s
|3/9
|314k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'29.165s
|6/9
|317k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|1'29.442s
|9/9
|314k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'29.554s
|6/8
|314k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.663s
|7/8
|310k
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.689s
|6/9
|310k
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'30.056s
|6/8
|309k
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
- Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)
Saturday Practice:
Marc Marquez moves to the of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring… then falls.
Wet patches were visible after overnight rain, prompting most of the field to remain in the pits at the start of the half-hour session.
With the sun shining, conditions improved and Marc Marquez went fastest in the final minutes. However, he then lost the front and crashed into Turn 1.
Despite that mistake, the reigning champion, who starts this afternoon’s Sprint tied on points with Jorge Martin, finished the session 0.2s ahead of the Aprilia rider.
Friday leaders Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), plus Marquez's team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five. Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.
2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'29.663s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.202s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.226s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.294s
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.430s
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.577s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.607s
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.751s
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.789s
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.800s
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.899s
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.940s
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.104s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.246s
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.290s
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.453s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.485s
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.544s
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.564s
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.704s
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.780s
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.901s
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
- Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)
Marc Marquez arrives at the Red Bull Ring on top of the world championship for the first time this season after completing a perfect double at Misano last weekend.
Ducati’s reigning world champion is tied on points with Jorge Martin, but officially ahead courtesy of his five grand prix wins this season to one for Martin.
Martin briefly passed Marquez in the Misano race, only to fade badly with arm pump problems, and could seek surgery if the issue recurs in Austria.
However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi lost out the most at Misano, crashing from the lead and dropping 33 points from the top.
Martin and Bezzecchi will be seeking Aprilia’s first Red Bull Ring win, at a track dominated by Ducati in the past.
However, the RS-GP outperformed the Desmosedici on the special stiffer rear tyre construction at the start of this season, suggesting they could cause an upset this weekend.
Pedro Acosta, on the podium in Aragon and Misano, could be another contender, during his final Austrian appearance for the home KTM team.
Gresini riders Alex Marquez (Sprint) and Fermin Aldeguer (Grand Prix) also featured on the Red Bull Ring rostrum a year ago.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.
Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”
Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.
Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.
A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.