Tech3 confirms no 2027 MotoGP deal was ever tabled to Maverick Vinales

Tech3 MotoGP team boss Guenther Steiner has confirmed that Maverick Vinales was never a 2027 option for the outfit, noting that no deal was ever tabled.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner looked set at one stage to remain a KTM rider in 2027, following a strong first half to the 2025 campaign for Tech3.

But a dip in form as he battled an ongoing shoulder issue at the start of the year meant Maverick Vinales’ promotion to the factory KTM squad fell through.

He claims he signed a deal to remain a KTM rider with the brand at Tech3 in the summer, though he says it was revoked by the manufacturer.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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From next year, both Tech3 riders will be contracted to the team rather than to KTM.

With all spots on the grid for 2027 now secured, following confirmation from Tech3 that it had signed Senna Agius to partner Luca Marini, Vinales’ MotoGP exit is official.

Asked on Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix if signing Vinales to Tech3 was ever a consideration, Steiner said: “Maverick is a KTM rider. And we needed to decide at some stage.

“I don’t think Maverick told KTM that he wanted a works team seat, and obviously we don’t have that. So, we needed to make our decision.”

When pressed if a deal was ever presented to Vinales, Steiner replied: “No.”

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Maverick Vinales hasn't been on track since the July's German MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Vinales has been absent since the summer break as he tries to recover from a shoulder injury.

Steiner had no news on his condition, but reiterated that he wants him “fit as a human being, not as an athlete”.

“I mean, I saw the KTM guys yesterday, but we didn’t speak about if he is going to ride next week or not, just to see where he is at,” he said.

“He said this week himself he is not fit yet to ride.

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“I don’t know the exact condition of him, because it’s very complicated.

“I’m of the opinion that, for his own sake, he needs to get healthy; he needs to get fit again.

“There’s no point coming back too early again, because I think that’s what happened.

“It is why he is where he is now. And I want him fit as a human being, not as an athlete, for his future, as a person. That’s more important than racing motorbikes.”