Jorge Martin leads the 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after victory in Saturday's Red Bull Ring Sprint.

Martin and Marc Marquez began the race tied at the top, with Marquez ahead due to more grand prix wins.

However, Martin's charge from eighth to first, after Pedro Acosta's late mistake, means the Aprilia rider is now three points clear heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Acosta drops to sixth in the world championship, behind the returning Ai Ogura...

MotoGP title chase after Austria Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Austria Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 286 2 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 283 (-3) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 248 (-38) 4 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 223 (-63) 5 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 209 (-77) 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 209 (-77) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 199 (-87) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 158 (-128) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 147 (-139) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 107 (-179) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 96 (-190) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 92 (-194) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 84 (-202) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 64 (-222) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 61 (-225) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 56 (-230) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 39 (-247) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-253) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-258) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-262) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-268) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-276) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-277) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-280) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-281)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

