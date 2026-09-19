Austria Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Austrian Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.
Jorge Martin leads the 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after victory in Saturday's Red Bull Ring Sprint.
Martin and Marc Marquez began the race tied at the top, with Marquez ahead due to more grand prix wins.
However, Martin's charge from eighth to first, after Pedro Acosta's late mistake, means the Aprilia rider is now three points clear heading into Sunday's grand prix.
Acosta drops to sixth in the world championship, behind the returning Ai Ogura...
Austria Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|286
|2
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|283
|(-3)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|248
|(-38)
|4
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|223
|(-63)
|5
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|209
|(-77)
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|209
|(-77)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|199
|(-87)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|158
|(-128)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|147
|(-139)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|107
|(-179)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|96
|(-190)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|92
|(-194)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|84
|(-202)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|64
|(-222)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|61
|(-225)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|56
|(-230)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|39
|(-247)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-253)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-258)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-262)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-268)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-276)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-277)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-280)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-281)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
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