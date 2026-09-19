Austria Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Austrian Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.

MotoGP standings after the Red Bull Ring Sprint.
MotoGP standings after the Red Bull Ring Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin leads the 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after victory in Saturday's Red Bull Ring Sprint.

Martin and Marc Marquez began the race tied at the top, with Marquez ahead due to more grand prix wins. 

However, Martin's charge from eighth to first, after Pedro Acosta's late mistake, means the Aprilia rider is now three points clear heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Acosta drops to sixth in the world championship, behind the returning Ai Ogura...

MotoGP title chase after Austria Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Austria Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Austria Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)286 
2˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)283(-3)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)248(-38)
4=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)223(-63)
5^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)209(-77)
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)209(-77)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)199(-87)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)158(-128)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)147(-139)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)107(-179)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)96(-190)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)92(-194)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)84(-202)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*64(-222)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)61(-225)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)56(-230)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)39(-247)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-253)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-258)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-262)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-268)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-276)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-277)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-280)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-281)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
Austria Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Struggling” Marc Marquez limits damage in Martin Sprint battle: “Not smart to defend”
Marc Marquez, Red Bull Ring Sprint.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta gives foul-mouthed explanation for MotoGP Austria sprint crash
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Austria
Jorge Martin, 2026 Austrian MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta crash gifts Jorge Martin win in dramatic Austria MotoGP sprint
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin leads at the start of the Sprint, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP race
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Austrian MotoGP qualifying.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller calls for “drastic changes” after Austrian MotoGP Sprint
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio in “completely unusual” situation at Austrian MotoGP
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP still “willing to go” to Qatar as crunch calendar decision looms
2h ago
2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez admits “zero fun” amid Ducati’s Austrian MotoGP grip woes
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Ai Ogura, Red Bull Ring Sprint.
MotoGP News
How Dani Pedrosa's "good suggestion" shaped Pecco Bagnaia's Austria sprint
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Austrian MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s Austrian MotoGP blunder “understandable”, says fellow KTM rider
3h ago
Pedro Acosta leads 2026 Austrian MotoGP Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin "almost crashed" in MotoGP sprint near-miss with Marc Marquez
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Austria MotoGP sprint
MotoGP News
“Struggling” Marc Marquez limits damage in Martin Sprint battle: “Not smart to defend”
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Red Bull Ring Sprint.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta gives foul-mouthed explanation for MotoGP Austria sprint crash
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Austria
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Austrian MotoGP Sprint.