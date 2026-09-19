Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP race

Jorge Martin heads into Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring on pole position and having regained the title lead from Marc Marquez in the Saturday sprint.

Aprilia’s Martin snatched his third pole position of the season by just 0.015s from Ducati’s defending Austrian winner Marquez in qualifying.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta completes an all-star front row as he seeks to make amends for a costly Sprint error, crashing from a safe lead with less than three laps to go.

Acosta's mistake handed the final place on the Sprint rostrum to Marco Bezzecchi, who will again start from row two between Ai Ogura and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.

Martin, Acosta, Binder, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fellow GP26 riders Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio start from row three, just ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

There are currently no penalties.

The 28-lap Austrian Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Austrian MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta

Row 2: Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez

Row 3: Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo

Row 4: Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 5: Raul Fernandez, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini

Row 6: Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, Takaaki Nakagami

Row 7: Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Jack Miller

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu



2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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