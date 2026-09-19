Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP race
The full starting grid for Sunday’s 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP race in Austria.
Jorge Martin heads into Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring on pole position and having regained the title lead from Marc Marquez in the Saturday sprint.
Aprilia’s Martin snatched his third pole position of the season by just 0.015s from Ducati’s defending Austrian winner Marquez in qualifying.
KTM’s Pedro Acosta completes an all-star front row as he seeks to make amends for a costly Sprint error, crashing from a safe lead with less than three laps to go.
Acosta's mistake handed the final place on the Sprint rostrum to Marco Bezzecchi, who will again start from row two between Ai Ogura and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.
Fellow GP26 riders Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio start from row three, just ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.
There are currently no penalties.
The 28-lap Austrian Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).
2026 Austrian MotoGP race: Full starting grid
Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta
Row 2: Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez
Row 3: Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo
Row 4: Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, Fermin Aldeguer
Row 5: Raul Fernandez, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini
Row 6: Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, Takaaki Nakagami
Row 7: Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Jack Miller
Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu