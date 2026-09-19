Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP race

The full starting grid for Sunday’s 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP race in Austria.

Grid line-up for the Austrian MotoGP.
Grid line-up for the Austrian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin heads into Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring on pole position and having regained the title lead from Marc Marquez in the Saturday sprint.

Aprilia’s Martin snatched his third pole position of the season by just 0.015s from Ducati’s defending Austrian winner Marquez in qualifying.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta completes an all-star front row as he seeks to make amends for a costly Sprint error, crashing from a safe lead with less than three laps to go.

Acosta's mistake handed the final place on the Sprint rostrum to Marco Bezzecchi, who will again start from row two between Ai Ogura and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.

Martin, Acosta, Binder, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Martin, Acosta, Binder, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fellow GP26 riders Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio start from row three, just ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

There are currently no penalties.

The 28-lap Austrian Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Austrian MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Jorge Martin (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta            
Row 2:    Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez            
Row 3:    Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 4:    Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, Fermin Aldeguer            
Row 5:    Raul Fernandez, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini            
Row 6:    Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, Takaaki Nakagami            
Row 7:    Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Jack Miller            
Row 8:    Toprak Razgatlioglu     
 

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

 

 

 

 

 

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Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP
Starting grid for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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