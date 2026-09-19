MotoGP still “willing to go” to Qatar as crunch calendar decision looms

MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta says the series is still “willing to go” to Qatar in November, despite the Iran conflict escalating in the region again.

The US war with Iran that began in February has caused major disruption to the motorsport calendar.

MotoGP was due to host the Qatar Grand Prix in April, but postponed it to the weekend of 6-8 November because of the conflict, while also pushing back the final two rounds to accommodate this new date.

But uncertainty has continued to hang over the Qatar race, with a decision on its inclusion in the 2026 schedule set to be made soon.

2025 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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In recent weeks, as the conflict in the Middle East has escalated, it has looked increasingly unlikely that the Qatar race can be staged.

The FIA World Endurance Championship was due to host its Bahrain finale on the same weekend as MotoGP’s Qatar event.

But the sportscar series was forced to move its final two rounds to Europe, while Formula 1’s rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix will be staged in Malaysia on 2-4 October.

The WRC has also canned its finale in Saudi Arabia, which was due to take place a week after MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix.

However, speaking with DAZN at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, Carmelo Ezpeleta said the intention was still to go to Qatar in November.

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Carmelo Ezpeleta at 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I think so, right now the idea is to go,” he replied when asked if MotoGP would be going to Qatar.

“We are in constant contact with Qatar; the authorities tell us they are willing to organise it.

“And if nothing changes radically, the idea is that we will go.”

It’s worth noting that this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix has Qatar Airways as its title sponsor, which may also be delaying the decision on the race.

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But with eight rounds to go in a championship that Jorge Martin leads by just three points, teams will need an answer soon to understand how many races they will truly have.

A few weeks ago, reports emerged that Qatar won’t be replaced if it is cancelled, removing 37 points off the table.

It could also have ramifications in other categories, with runaway Moto3 championship leader Max Quilles facing the possibility of his world title being decided in a press release.

The ongoing situation in the Middle East has delayed the release of the 2027 calendar, though F1’s schedule for next year features Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as its opening rounds.

On the MotoGP calendar for 2027, Ezpeleta added: “Yes, I really think we’ll publish the 2027 schedule very soon, more likely next week or immediately after.”

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