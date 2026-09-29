KTM “completely against” single-bike MotoGP rule, backs F1-style cost cap

KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister says an F1-style cost cap in MotoGP could be a “good thing”, but insists savings must not come at the expense of the racing.

Neumeister believes manufacturers also have a responsibility to control spending and suggested that costs could be streamlined in areas invisible to fans.

One example would be a common supplier for MotoGP’s new 100% non-fossil fuel, rather than each manufacturer developing its own solution.

However, Neumeister confirmed he had been "completely against" the proposed single-bike rule, backed by some manufacturers on cost cutting grounds but ultimately sunk due to KTM’s opposition.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“This is something where I have sympathy for Liberty and Dorna, that it's not only us screaming for more money. As manufacturers, we also need to contribute,” Neumeister said at the Red Bull Ring.

“We need to also make it a show, we need to do our part, number one. Number two, the cost cap: if you cannot get more money, is a very natural thing.

“I think if you do it in the right way - I'm not trying to create some rumours, but for example, if everybody has the same fuel, I don't think that the people [fans] out there would not enjoy it.

“What benefit do you lose if you have one fuel supplier and everybody works with the same basis and we are still challenged to squeeze more out of it?"

GPone.com reports that the 2027 fuel could cost as much as 86 euros per litre.

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“Everyone is going to need someone [to supply] sustainable fuel, so it's a pain in the ass, it's a headache, it costs a lot of money," Neumeister continued, "So why not streamline something which does not kill the show and that you don't even see?”

Manufacturers would still be able to carry sponsorship from rival fuel brands under such a scenario.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

KTM confirms it was “completely against” single-bike proposal

However, introducing a single-bike rule would have had a far more visible impact, with riders left waiting for repairs and potentially sitting out the rest of a session - or even missing a race - due to a crash or technical issue.

Neumeister confirmed he had been “completely against” the move since it would have clearly harmed the show.

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“I was really open in saying I don't like the one bike rule, because it's really about the riders being able to go to the limit, being able to run back [after a crash] and jump on the next one,” he said.

“This is part of what MotoGP really is, and I was completely against it, because, yes, we can save some money, but this is against racing, at least for my understanding of motorsport.”

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Cost cap a “good thing”

MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta has already confirmed that an F1-style cost cap is being studied for the future.

Neumeister questioned whether F1’s system provides an absolute spending limit, but believes it would be a "good thing" for MotoGP if agreed by all parties.

“I don't think the [cost] cap is always the true cap [in Formula 1]. Nevertheless, it brought to all teams at least a basis where you're able to compete, and you’re now seeing smaller teams there up in front.”

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He added: “I think [a cost cap] would be a good thing to have [in MotoGP], because it allows all others to play with equal opportunities, and therefore generally I'm supportive.

“But I think we have to do it in a smart way. For me, this is always a dialogue. It's not one imposing something.

“You can be of a different opinion, but you need to gather people together on the table, you need to listen first, and then find really the best solutions for the sport.

“I think that's just what we're all here for. We want to make this sport available for an even a bigger audience, that people are passionate about the sport, about two-wheels, about riding a motorcycle, and translating it.

“This is what it's about for me.”

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Aprilia, which is thought to have one of the smaller MotoGP budgets, is currently leading the riders’, teams’ and constructors’ standings.

KTM is fourth in the riders’ standings (with Pedro Acosta) and third in the constructors’, ahead of Japanese giants Honda and Yamaha.

However, those with greater spending power could gain more of an edge at the start of the new 850cc era in 2027.