Moto2 star sets sights on MotoGP after new KTM deal

The factory-backed Red Bull KTM Ajo team has confirmed an unchanged Moto2 line-up of Collin Veijer and Jose Antonio Rueda for next season.

Veijer, 21, was a two-time Moto3 race winner before joining KTM Ajo for a Moto2 debut in 2025.

The Dutchman, who has claimed three Moto2 podiums and is tenth in the current standings, hopes his new deal will move him closer to his dream of a MotoGP seat.

"I hope it happens with KTM"

“I’m very happy to continue with the team and very grateful to KTM and Red Bull for continuing to believe in me for next year,” Veijer said.

Collin Veijer, Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix. © Gold and Goose

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“I’m also grateful to Niklas and Aki [Ajo] for giving me the chance to stay with this amazing group of people.

“I will try to make the most of every opportunity and push to my absolute limit, as I always do.

“I aim to move closer to my goal of eventually becoming a MotoGP rider. I hope that one day we can make that dream a reality - and I hope it happens with KTM.”

Michael van der Mark was the last Dutch rider to start a MotoGP race, in 2017. The most recent Dutchman to enter a full season was Jurgen van der Goorbergh in 2002

Reigning Moto3 champion Rueda, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Sepang last season, has worked his way to a best finish of eighth so far in his rookie Moto2 campaign.

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“I’m very happy to be staying at the team of my dreams: a team that has witnessed so much of my growth over the last four seasons,” he said.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Collin Veijer. © Gold and Goose

“I’m thrilled to be making steady progress in adapting to Moto2, and doing so alongside the Red Bull KTM Ajo family is fantastic for me.

“I’m confident that 2027 will bring us plenty more success, following this rookie year where I’ve had to adjust to a new way of working in every possible aspect.

“Continuing our journey together was my priority, so I’m delighted to confirm that I’ll be competing in my fifth season with the team.”

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Team manager Niklas Ajo added: “Collin has been growing with us during the last two years, and now he has shown that he has what it takes to make a final step to be in the front of the class.

“Jose Antonio is about to start his fifth season together with us, something only Brad [Binder] has done in the past.

“His rookie season has not been the easiest, but we can already see the signs that he will be a top contender in Moto2 as well in the near future.”

Veijer and Rueda will be aiming to fill the void left by current Moto2 race winners Izan Guevara, Senna Agius, Dani Holgado and David Alonso, all graduating to MotoGP next year.