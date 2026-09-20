Jorge Martin: Pedro Acosta “braking like an animal”, could join MotoGP title fight

Jorge Martin says Pedro Acosta made the difference by “braking like an animal” on his way to a maiden MotoGP victory in Austria.

Martin: Acosta was “braking like an animal”
Martin: Acosta was “braking like an animal”
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin led the opening eight laps of Sunday’s Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring but ultimately could not keep a charging Pedro Acosta behind.

Martin had inherited victory in Saturday’s Sprint after the KTM rider’s late mistake.

There was no repeat in the grand prix, with the Aprilia title leader taking the chequered flag 1.017s behind first-time winner Acosta.

“I think today Pedro was fighting for something more than just a victory after such a long [wait],” Martin said.

Pedro Acosta, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“For sure congratulations to Pedro. The first win tastes amazing.”

Asked where Acosta held the advantage over the RS-GP, Martin replied:

“In the third corner he was braking like an animal! He was making a big step there. Also corner five.

“Because in the rest of the track, we were quite similar but in the second sector he was incredible.

“It was a nice fight and good to be here with him on the podium.”

Pedro Acosta, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"If Pedro continues to win like this.."

Although denied what would have been only his second grand prix victory of the season, Martin leaves Austria having retaken the MotoGP title lead by 12 points over Ducati’s Marc Marquez, who finished fifth.

“I think leadership comes and goes. I don’t really think about it,” Martin insisted.

“It’s a big fight. If Pedro continues to win like this weekend with this dominance, I think he’s even in the fight.

“So it will be an interesting Asian tour.

“We will try to match the speed I have here. If I have this speed, I think I will fight.

MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

“For sure there are races where I struggle and we are a bit in the back.

“It’s part of the game. But I feel strong and I feel we can have a good level the rest of the season.“

Acosta is now fourth in the world championship, 72 points behind Martin, heading into the opening flyaway round in Japan.

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
KTM
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia
Jorge Martin: Pedro Acosta “braking like an animal”, could join MotoGP title fight
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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