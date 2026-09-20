When is the next MotoGP race after the Austrian Grand Prix?

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season after the Austrian Grand Prix will take place in Japan on 2-4 October.

The 15th round of the 2026 campaign took place at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, which completed a back-to-back with the San Marino Grand Prix.

After crashing out of the lead of the sprint on Saturday, Pedro Acosta finally scored a maiden grand prix victory on Sunday in Austria on KTM’s home soil.

He beat Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, with the latter extending his championship lead to 12 points over Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Marquez struggled to fifth in the race, taking the chequered flag over seven seconds from the win.

The Austrian Grand Prix marks the final European round until late November, with the next run of races taking place across Asia and Australia.

The next race will take place from 2-4 October with the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

What is the schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi?

The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix will run from Friday 2 October to Sunday 4 October.

Jorge Martin leads, Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Friday

FP1 - 2:45am BST - 3:30am BST

Practice - 7:00am BST - 8:00am BST

Saturday

FP2 - 2:10am BST - 2:40am BST

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Q1 - 2:50am BST - 3:05am BST

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Q2 - 3:15am BST - 3:30am BST

Sprint - 7am BST

Sunday

Warm-up - 1:40am BST - 1:50am BST

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Race - 6am BST

What is the rest of the 2026 MotoGP calendar?

16 Japanese Grand Prix Motegi 2-4 October 17 Indonesian Grand Prix Mandalika 9-11 October 18 Australian Grand Prix Phillip Island 23-25 October 19 Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang 30 October - 1 November 20 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail 6-8 November 21 Portuguese Grand Prix Portimao 20-22 November 22 Valencia Grand Prix Ricardo Tormo 27-29 November