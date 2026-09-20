When is the next MotoGP race after the Austrian Grand Prix?
Full details of the next MotoGP race in 2026
The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season after the Austrian Grand Prix will take place in Japan on 2-4 October.
The 15th round of the 2026 campaign took place at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, which completed a back-to-back with the San Marino Grand Prix.
After crashing out of the lead of the sprint on Saturday, Pedro Acosta finally scored a maiden grand prix victory on Sunday in Austria on KTM’s home soil.
He beat Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, with the latter extending his championship lead to 12 points over Ducati’s Marc Marquez.
Marquez struggled to fifth in the race, taking the chequered flag over seven seconds from the win.
The Austrian Grand Prix marks the final European round until late November, with the next run of races taking place across Asia and Australia.
The next race will take place from 2-4 October with the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.
What is the schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi?
The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix will run from Friday 2 October to Sunday 4 October.
Friday
FP1 - 2:45am BST - 3:30am BST
Practice - 7:00am BST - 8:00am BST
Saturday
FP2 - 2:10am BST - 2:40am BST
Q1 - 2:50am BST - 3:05am BST
Q2 - 3:15am BST - 3:30am BST
Sprint - 7am BST
Sunday
Warm-up - 1:40am BST - 1:50am BST
Race - 6am BST
What is the rest of the 2026 MotoGP calendar?
|16
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Motegi
|2-4 October
|17
|Indonesian Grand Prix
|Mandalika
|9-11 October
|18
|Australian Grand Prix
|Phillip Island
|23-25 October
|19
|Malaysian Grand Prix
|Sepang
|30 October - 1 November
|20
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Lusail
|6-8 November
|21
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Portimao
|20-22 November
|22
|Valencia Grand Prix
|Ricardo Tormo
|27-29 November