When is the next MotoGP race after the Austrian Grand Prix?

Full details of the next MotoGP race in 2026

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season after the Austrian Grand Prix will take place in Japan on 2-4 October.

The 15th round of the 2026 campaign took place at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, which completed a back-to-back with the San Marino Grand Prix.

After crashing out of the lead of the sprint on Saturday, Pedro Acosta finally scored a maiden grand prix victory on Sunday in Austria on KTM’s home soil.

He beat Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, with the latter extending his championship lead to 12 points over Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marquez struggled to fifth in the race, taking the chequered flag over seven seconds from the win.

The Austrian Grand Prix marks the final European round until late November, with the next run of races taking place across Asia and Australia.

The next race will take place from 2-4 October with the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

What is the schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi?

The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix will run from Friday 2 October to Sunday 4 October.

Jorge Martin leads, Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin leads, Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Friday

FP1 - 2:45am BST - 3:30am BST

Practice - 7:00am BST - 8:00am BST

Saturday

FP2 - 2:10am BST - 2:40am BST

Q1 - 2:50am BST - 3:05am BST

Q2 - 3:15am BST - 3:30am BST

Sprint - 7am BST

Sunday

Warm-up - 1:40am BST - 1:50am BST

Race - 6am BST

What is the rest of the 2026 MotoGP calendar?

16Japanese Grand PrixMotegi2-4 October
17Indonesian Grand PrixMandalika9-11 October
18Australian Grand PrixPhillip Island23-25 October
19Malaysian Grand PrixSepang30 October - 1 November
20Qatar Grand PrixLusail6-8 November
21Portuguese Grand PrixPortimao20-22 November
22Valencia Grand PrixRicardo Tormo27-29 November

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Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan
When is the next MotoGP race after the Austrian Grand Prix?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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