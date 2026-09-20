Senna Agius set for MotoGP debut in Red Bull Ring Pirelli test

Senna Agius will make an 'early' MotoGP debut in Monday’s Pirelli test after being confirmed at Tech3 for 2027.

Senna Agius set for MotoGP debut at Pirelli test
Senna Agius set for MotoGP debut at Pirelli test
© Gold and Goose

Newly confirmed 2027 Tech3 rider Senna Agius will make his MotoGP debut during Monday’s Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring.

KTM confirmed to Crash.net that the Australian, who will ride alongside Luca Marini at Tech3 next season, will take part in the behind-closed-doors outing.

Monday’s test is only the second 850cc/Pirelli session open to MotoGP race riders, following June’s debut at Brno.

The full Red Bull Ring test rider line-up is yet to be revealed, but Agius is expected to be joined by at least one other 2027 MotoGP rookie, Pramac Yamaha's Izan Guevara. 

Izan Guevara, 2026, Moto2, British GP
Izan Guevara, 2026, Moto2, British GP
© Gold and Goose

Guevara made his MotoGP debut during a private Yamaha test at Valencia last year, but Monday would also be his first time on an 850/Pirelli machine.

It's rumoured that the likes of Yamaha and KTM could have four riders on track on Monday, including test riders.

The attendance of fellow 2027 rookies David Alonso, joining Honda next season, and Gresini Ducati-bound Dani Holgado remains unclear.

However, Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega has ruled himself out of the test to focus on securing the WorldSBK title at Cremona, following a heavy crash at Mugello earlier this week.

All five of next year's rookies already have experience of Pirelli rubber from Moto2/WorldSBK.

After non-scores at the last two races, Agius has slipped to fifth in the Moto2 standings, 96.5 points behind Intact GP team-mate and title leader Manuel Gonzalez.

Guevara is second in the championship, closing to 35.5 points behind Gonzalez after victory at the Red Bull Ring. Alonso and Holgado are fourth and sixth, respectively.

Following the Red Bull Ring, the next Pirelli test open to MotoGP race riders will be the official post-season Valencia test on 1 December.

That will also be the first Pirelli test featuring official timing.

Agius will be the only Australian rider on next year's MotoGP grid, with Jack Miller switching to WorldSBK.

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Senna Agius set for MotoGP debut in Red Bull Ring Pirelli test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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