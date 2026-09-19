Jack Miller calls for “drastic changes” after Austrian MotoGP Sprint

Jack Miller called for “drastic changes” after electronic problems severely restricted his Pramac Yamaha during the Austrian MotoGP Sprint.

Jack Miller said invasive electronics left him unable to accelerate in Austria
Jack Miller said invasive electronics left him unable to accelerate in Austria
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller called for “drastic changes” after electronic problems left him struggling to accelerate during Saturday’s Austrian MotoGP Sprint.

After qualifying 21st, the Pramac Yamaha rider dropped to the back of the field on the opening lap as intrusive traction and wheelie control further restricted the already underpowered V4.

“The bike itself was behaving okay, but we’ve got big issues with the electronics,” he said.

“I could brake really late, I could do what I needed to do on the bike. But just exiting out of the corners, the TC, anti-wheelie is all cutting way too much. It's really invasive, and not ideal. I didn't enjoy one lap of the race.

Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring Sprint.
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

“We need to understand the issues that I've been having with the electronics since Friday morning, that we haven't been able to resolve. We need to make some f**king drastic changes to try and understand how the f**k we can make it accelerate better.

“I was dead last after the start. I exited Turn 3, and in the first three gears, I was down a quarter of a second. And then you catch back on the brakes, you play that yo-yo effect, but at a certain point it runs out.”

"A shitty situation"

Fabio Quartararo finished as the leading Yamaha in 12th, 13 seconds behind race winner Jorge Martin.

The other M1s of Toprak Razgatlioglu in 17th, Alex Rins in 18th and Miller in 20th all finished more than 20-seconds behind.

“Fabio is riding fantastic,” Miller said. “I mean, the ‘28.6 he did in qualifying is nothing short of a miracle.

Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I know I'm not, let's say, extracting my best out of the bike… But with the electronics, like I said, we were in a shitty situation today, and we're going to try and fix it for tomorrow morning with five laps [in warm-up].”

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Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
MotoGP
Jack Miller calls for “drastic changes” after Austrian MotoGP Sprint
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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