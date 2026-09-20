Jorge Martin confirms major surgery decision after taking MotoGP title lead

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin has confirmed that he will not have surgery on an arm pump issue on Monday, following a second-place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider faded to fifth in the San Marino Grand Prix after suffering an unexpected issue with arm pump.

After that race, he said he may need to undergo surgery after the Austrian Grand Prix to correct the issue ahead of the flyaway tour beginning next month.

Having won the sprint and finished second in the main race at the Red Bull Ring to take a 12-point lead in the championship over Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin says he no longer needs to have surgery this week.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I’m happy. I think the condition is, for sure, difficult because I’m not at my 100%,” he told MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“But I’m feeling much better than I felt at Misano. So, we are in the right direction.

“I will not go into surgery tomorrow. I will try to continue like this.

“Now, I will try to rest, recover from these two races that were so hard physically.

“Now we move into the Asian tour in, I think, a great shape, understanding the bike a bit more. And I think it’s good news, because going into surgery is a big risk.”

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Martin led in the early stages of Sunday’s 28-lap Austrian Grand Prix, but admits he didn’t have the speed to beat Pedro Acosta.

“For sure, one of the best weekends of the season, quite similar to Silverstone; I did the pole position and the sprint win, but I didn’t quite have the speed enough to win,” he added.

“I think today Pedro was fighting for something more than just a victory.

“So, I think second position was the maximum. I’m happy about my performance.

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“I’m a bit tired from the race, it was a really long race. I had to manage the rear grip a lot at the end; it was so difficult to put the power down on the ground.

“I did my best. I could manage to keep Bezzecchi behind, which was important.

“Really great points. It was really difficult to expect beating Ducati and Marc in this track, and we were able to do it. So, it seems we are in the right direction.”