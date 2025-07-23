MotoGP mainstay grand prix pens deal to remain on the calendar

MotoGP will race in Japan until 2030

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
MotoGP has confirmed a new five-year deal has been signed to keep the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi until the end of 2030.

The Honda-owned circuit has been a mainstay on the MotoGP calendar since 2004, though first staged a Japanese Grand Prix in 1999.

The venue was brought in as the replacement for Suzuka as the home of the Japanese Grand Prix in the wake of the fatal accident that killed Daijiro Kato in 2003.

It has hosted the Japanese Grand Prix every year since 2004 barring 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With MotoGP promising a full 2026 calendar reveal to be made soon, it has confirmed Motegi will remain on the schedule for at least another five years.

"We are very pleased to announce that we will be hosting MotoGP Japan at Mobility Resort Motegi in and after 2026,” Tsuyoshi Saito, President, Honda Mobilityland Corporation.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude towards Mr. Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports and everyone who has been a great support in extending this hosting contract.

“We will continue to aim for further development of motorcycle sports and sustainable event management.

“As we make the most of the rich natural environment of Motegi, we will keep working to present Grand Prix that can be enjoyed by many more fans.

“In cooperation with local residents of Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures and the town of Motegi and various government agencies, we hope to offer even more attractive Grand Prix events than before.”

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta added: “Japan is important for MotoGP.

“Motegi always puts on a fantastic show and is a point of reference on the calendar for its event organisation.

“Japanese MotoGP fans are incredibly knowledgeable and we’re very happy to confirm we’ll race with them until 2030.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

