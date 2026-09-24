Fresh Adelaide MotoGP opposition emerges as court injunction application filed

An application for a court injunction to stop work on the Adelaide MotoGP track has been filed in the Australian federal court.

Adelaide's MotoGP track is facing more opposition after the filing of an application for an interim court injunction.
Adelaide's MotoGP track is facing more opposition after the filing of an application for an…

MotoGP’s planned race in Adelaide in 2027 is under continued threat as an application for an interim court injunction has been filed in the Australian federal court.

The injunction seeks to stop work on the track that is due to host MotoGP for the first time in late 2027.

The project to take the Australian MotoGP from Phillip Island to Adelaide emerged earlier in the year, and MotoGP recently showed off virtual renders of the circuit for the first time.

Based in the Adelaide parklands area, concerns from the MotoGP side around safety appear to have quietened after the renders were released, but those of the Adelaide residents remain.

Tree removal (red) and transplantation (blue) for Adelaide MotoGP circuit (Government of South Australia).
Tree removal (red) and transplantation (blue) for Adelaide MotoGP circuit (Government of South…

Primarily, the concerns of residents are regarding the transformation of green parkland areas into a commercially lucrative race track. 

It’s expected that as many as 400 trees will be felled in order to make space for the circuit, with its construction due to begin in December and a first race due to take place late in 2027, although a date will not be confirmed before MotoGP publishes its full calendar for next season on 25 September.

Reports in local media say that the application for an interim court injunction to stop work on the race from going ahead was lodged by Joshua Hogan on 18 September in the Queensland registry.

“The South Australian Government is aware of the application filed in the Federal Court seeking an urgent interim injunction in relation to works associated with MotoGP,” Kyam Maher, the South Australian deputy premier, said in a statement.

“The Crown Solicitor’s Office is currently considering the application, including the orders sought and the grounds on which they are sought.

Main track change on latest Adelaide MotoGP circuit design (Government of South Australia).
Main track change on latest Adelaide MotoGP circuit design (Government of South Australia).

“The Government intends to defend its position and will respond through the appropriate court processes.

“As proceedings are now before the Court, the Government will refrain from commenting on the merits of the case while the application is being considered.”

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Fresh Adelaide MotoGP opposition emerges as court injunction application filed
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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