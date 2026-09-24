Fermin Aldeguer has used his final week in Europe before the overseas rounds to have a screw removed from the left leg he broke in January.

The Gresini Ducati rider missed all of pre-season testing and the opening Buriram round after fracturing his left femur in a training accident in Valencia.

The 2025 Mandalika winner returned for round two in Brazil but was injured again at Assen, missing the following two events with a fractured T7 vertebra.

The back injury has now healed, but the young Spaniard continues to suffer pain from the metalwork inserted into his leg.

Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery ahead of Japanese MotoGP (@ferminaldeguer_54).

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“I think this season is impossible [to be 100% fit],” Aldeguer said earlier this month.

“Maybe this winter, after I do the surgery to take out all of the metal.

“With this, the doctor said to me that 90% of the pain will go away.”

The metalwork removal has now started, with the Gresini team confirming Wednesday's surgery was to remove a screw.

Team-mate Alex Marquez, who suffered a badly broken collarbone in a huge Catalunya accident, is also expected to undergo follow-up surgery this winter.

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“In December I will take out the plate, and everything will be, in theory, fit and ready for the next season,” Marquez said at Misano.

The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, which begins a run of five overseas events in six weekends, takes place on October 2-4.

Marquez will move to the factory KTM team next season. Aldeguer will remain at Ducati but switch to VR46.