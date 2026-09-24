Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery ahead of Japanese MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer has started removing painful metalwork from his left leg before MotoGP begins a run of five overseas events in six weekends.
Fermin Aldeguer has used his final week in Europe before the overseas rounds to have a screw removed from the left leg he broke in January.
The Gresini Ducati rider missed all of pre-season testing and the opening Buriram round after fracturing his left femur in a training accident in Valencia.
The 2025 Mandalika winner returned for round two in Brazil but was injured again at Assen, missing the following two events with a fractured T7 vertebra.
The back injury has now healed, but the young Spaniard continues to suffer pain from the metalwork inserted into his leg.
“I think this season is impossible [to be 100% fit],” Aldeguer said earlier this month.
“Maybe this winter, after I do the surgery to take out all of the metal.
“With this, the doctor said to me that 90% of the pain will go away.”
The metalwork removal has now started, with the Gresini team confirming Wednesday's surgery was to remove a screw.
Team-mate Alex Marquez, who suffered a badly broken collarbone in a huge Catalunya accident, is also expected to undergo follow-up surgery this winter.
“In December I will take out the plate, and everything will be, in theory, fit and ready for the next season,” Marquez said at Misano.
The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, which begins a run of five overseas events in six weekends, takes place on October 2-4.
Marquez will move to the factory KTM team next season. Aldeguer will remain at Ducati but switch to VR46.