Jorge Martin: “Extremely important stage” of MotoGP title fight begins

Jorge Martin says an “extremely important stage” of the 2026 MotoGP title fight begins at Motegi.

Jorge Martin leads MotoGP into the first of the flyaway rounds.
Jorge Martin leads MotoGP into the first of the flyaway rounds.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP begins a demanding overseas run of five races in six weekends with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin back on top of the world championship.

The Spaniard heads to Motegi 12 points clear of reigning champion Marc Marquez after beating the Ducati rider in both Red Bull Ring races.

But with seven rounds remaining, the title fight is far from a two-rider contest.

Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is 42 points from the top, while KTM’s Pedro Acosta 72 behind but the man of the moment after a dominant maiden victory in Austria.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fellow 2026 grand prix winners Fabio di Giannantonio, Ai Ogura, Raul Fernandez and Alex Marquez are also capable of taking crucial points from the leading contenders as Martin enters what he calls an “extremely important stage”.

“The Asian tour begins and we are headed into it at a good time,” said Martin, who decided against arm pump surgery after his successful Austrian weekend. “We are working very well as a team, and I want to thank Aprilia for the great job they are doing.

“We need to keep moving along this path, maintaining consistency and staying focused on our objectives. I have great respect for the Asian culture, and I am looking forward to racing in front of our Japanese fans.

“An extremely important stage of the championship begins. Let’s go!”

With that in mind, Aprilia will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last year’s Motegi Sprint nightmare, when Martin suffered a broken collarbone after hitting Bezzecchi at Turn 1.

Martin collides with Bezzecchi, Turn 1, 2025 Motegi Sprint.
Martin collides with Bezzecchi, Turn 1, 2025 Motegi Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

A sore Bezzecchi returned the following day to claim a brave fourth place in the grand prix.

“It will be really great to go to Japan. I can’t wait to meet all the fans,” said Bezzecchi, who took a pair of third places in Austria.

“I like the Motegi track very much, and we did pretty well there last year. Our goal is to have a good weekend and continue the work we’ve been doing.”

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Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia
MotoGP
Jorge Martin: “Extremely important stage” of MotoGP title fight begins
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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