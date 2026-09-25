Jorge Martin has “two huge advantages” over Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP title fight

Jorge Martin’s experience of both winning and losing a MotoGP title fight gives him “two huge advantages” over Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Martin lost the 2023 title to Pecco Bagnaia before bouncing back to beat the Italian and claim the MotoGP crown for Pramac Ducati in 2024.

The Spaniard currently leads this year’s standings by 12 points from reigning champion Marc Marquez, with former leader Bezzecchi 42 points from the top.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola believes those previous title battles give Martin an advantage that Bezzecchi can only gain through experience.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Rivola also warned that - for the same reason - seven-time premier-class champion Marc Marquez’s advantage over both Aprilia riders is multiplied many times over.

“Jorge has two huge advantages”

"I think history speaks for itself. Jorge has two huge advantages over Marco: one is that he's already won a World Championship, and the other is that he's already lost one," Rivola told Sky Italia.

“Which is also an advantage that Marquez has even more, multiplied by 10, 20, 30 times.

“Having lost a world championship in a certain way, and then won it again, is a lesson that you learn from experience rather than theory."

Aprilia is also seeking its first premier-class title, although Aleix Espargaro remained in championship contention deep into the 2022 season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Meanwhile, Ducati’s own path back to the top under Gigi Dall’Igna showed how repeated title challenges can eventually pay off.

Ducati finished title runner-up four times (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021) before finally winning its first crown since Casey Stoner, with Bagnaia, in 2022.

It has won the riders' title every year since.