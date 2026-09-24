One of MotoGP’s “spiritual homes” secures long-term future

MotoGP is losing the legendary Phillip Island circuit after this season, but another of the sport's most challenging and picturesque venues has secured its future.

Mugello will remain home of the Italian Grand Prix after signing a new five-year agreement ahead of Friday’s official unveiling of the full 2027 calendar.

"Mugello is much more than a Grand Prix venue,” said Carlos Ezpeleta, Deputy CEO of MotoGP.

“It is one of the spiritual homes of MotoGP, where the passion of the Italian fans and the history of our sport create an atmosphere unlike any other.

Start, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Every year it reminds us why it remains one of the most special events on the calendar, and we are proud to secure its place in MotoGP's future."

Mugello hosted its first motorcycle Grand Prix in 1976 and has been home of the official Italian round continuously since 1994.

Paolo Poli, CEO and Director of Mugello Circuit, said: “This contract renewal to host the Italian Grand Prix of MotoGP through 2031 demonstrates our commitment, together with Ferrari, to the future of Mugello Circuit.

“It provides a solid foundation for the continued development of the racetrack, ensuring that it remains a benchmark on the international stage and one of the key events on the MotoGP calendar for fans around the world.

“In 2025, we celebrated 50 years of history since the first motorcycle Grand Prix was held at the Tuscan circuit in 1976. With this renewal, that history continues, opening a new chapter for Mugello, Tuscany, Italy and MotoGP."

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Mugello circuit. © Gold and Goose

This year’s Mugello round welcomed a record 178,723 spectators across the weekend.

Italy is the only country other than Spain to host more than one MotoGP round per season, with a ‘San Marino’ event held at Misano.