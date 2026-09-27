Jorge Martin arm surgery decision: Aprilia backs “lower risk” option

Aprilia believes avoiding surgery is the “lower risk” option for Jorge Martin as he takes a 12-point MotoGP lead into the flyaways.

Aprilia says surgery was the riskier option for Jorge Martin.
Aprilia says surgery was the riskier option for Jorge Martin.
© Gold and Goose

After fading from the lead to fifth with arm pump at Misano, Jorge Martin was prepared to undergo surgery if the problem returned in Austria.

Fortunately for the Aprilia rider, it did not, allowing him to win the Sprint and finish second in the grand prix to regain the MotoGP title lead.

“I’m not at my 100%. But I’m feeling much better than I felt at Misano. So, we are in the right direction,” Jorge Martin said after finishing runner-up to Pedro Acosta, but having beaten nearest title rival Marc Marquez in both races.

“I will not go into surgery tomorrow. I will try to continue like this.”

Marquez and Martin congratulate Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marquez and Martin congratulate Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After Austria was effectively Martin’s final opportunity for an operation before a demanding sequence of five overseas events in six weekends.

He begins that run holding a 12-point advantage over Marquez and a 42-point lead over Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

But Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola insists regaining the championship lead did not influence Martin’s decision.

"No, I don't think so,” Rivola told Sky Italia.

Jorge Martin leads, Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin leads, Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think Jorge wants to stay focused, consistent, and not take risks right now.

“I think the lower risk is not having surgery than having surgery, since he had no problems today."

Rivola added: “On Sunday at Misano he wasn't feeling great in the morning, so maybe there's a series of additional factors, but I don't know.

“Let's hope everything goes well."

Martin’s right arm will face its next test when practice begins at Motegi next weekend.

“Now we move into the Asian tour in, I think, a great shape, understanding the bike a bit more,” Martin said.

“And I think it’s good news {not to have an operation], because going into surgery is a big risk.”

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia
MotoGP
Jorge Martin arm surgery decision: Aprilia backs “lower risk” option
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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