Ducati has tried “irrational” things to improve Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP form

Ducati is said to have tried “irrational” things with Pecco Bagnaia’s 2026 MotoGP bike in a bid to improve his form, as he continues to struggle.

The double world champion enjoyed a more promising start to the 2026 season, which included a run of podium finishes up to the summer break.

However, since MotoGP returned to action in early August, Pecco Bagnaia has crashed in three of the last four races, while finishing seventh last time out in Austria.

Bagnaia’s main complaint is a lack of rear grip, though it is an issue that no other Ducati rider has suffered from.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Ducati has tried “everything possible”

According to former MotoGP crew chief Ramon Forcada, speaking on the Duralvita podcast, Ducati has tried “irrational” ideas to try to help Bagnaia.

“From what I’ve discussed with the Ducati team, they’ve tested everything, even things that seem irrational, things where you’d say, ‘That’s never going to work,’ but they test them anyway,” he said.

“The issue is that they’ve tried it all, like the large brake discs from last year, absolutely everything possible.

“Sometimes it actually makes things worse – performance drops – but it’s incredibly difficult for a technician when a rider complains the bike isn’t working right, and you have to tell them, ‘No, you have to ride it exactly as it is, don’t change a thing.’

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“That’s a tough spot to be in.

“Even if you know, and tell them, that what they want to do won’t work, you still have to give them the chance to test it.’’

Bagnaia’s struggles led to a tense moment at the San Marino Grand Prix, where DAZN cameras caught him in conversation with fellow Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio told him to try a basic set-up on his bike, to which Bagnaia replied, “They won’t let me”.

Bagnaia later claimed these comments were taken out of context, and raged at DAZN for airing this conversation.

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This weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix marks over a year since Bagnaia last won a grand prix.