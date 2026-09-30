VR46: Nicolo Bulega’s Pirelli MotoGP testing ‘not an excessive advantage’

VR46 has moved to quell suggestions Nicolo Bulega holds a key MotoGP advantage for 2027

Bulega has tested Pirelli's MotoGP tyres extensively
Bulega has tested Pirelli's MotoGP tyres extensively
© Gold and Goose

VR46 MotoGP team boss Uccio Salucci has hit out at suggestions the outfit only signed Nicolo Bulega for his Pirelli knowledge, claiming “it’s not an excessively large advantage”.

The newly-crowned World Superbike champion has been a key part of Ducati’s 850cc testing programme ahead of the 2027 regulations overhaul.

As such, he is now the most experienced rider contracted for 2027 on the new Pirelli rubber.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro recently remarked that Nicolo Bulega could “smash everyone” at the opening round of the 2027 season due to his experience of the new tyres.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Ducati was certainly keen to have him in its race stable for next year because of his testing experience, but VR46 says this is not the sole reason he was given a contract by the team.

“Many people tell me, ‘You only hired Bulega because he already knows Pirelli tyres’,” Uccio Salucci told Sky Italy.

At this level, however, current MotoGP riders need maybe two hours to understand the Pirelli tyres.

“It’s certainly not a disadvantage for him, but it’s not an excessively large advantage either. At least, that’s my opinion.”

Bulega upgrade status remains unknown

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, Race 2 cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, Race 2 cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bulega is contracted to VR46, while team-mate Fermin Aldeguer has a deal directly with Ducati, and will therefore hold factory status.

This should mean that Aldeguer will receive updates more quickly from the factory.

All Ducati riders will start the season on the same specification of bike, but the new regulations cycle will likely mean there will be a delay in new parts arriving to satellite competitors.

Salucci says Ducati is “open” to keeping Bulega’s bike up-to-date across the 2027 season, though he has expressed concern about the gap that could open up between factory and satellite bikes.

“If we perform well and deserve it, we'll receive updates," Salucci noted.

“Ducati and we are open to this possibility, but first we have to wait and see how the first five or six races go.

“I don't know if the gap will be smaller at the start, because I've already seen a series of updates.

“That's why I fear the difference between the factory and non-factory bikes will be significant next year, especially from mid-season onwards.”

Tags:

Nicolo Bulega
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
VR46: Nicolo Bulega’s Pirelli MotoGP testing ‘not an excessive advantage’
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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