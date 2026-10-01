First look: Honda unveils special 60th anniversary Japan MotoGP livery

Honda unveils special 60th anniversary colours for the Japanese MotoGP.

Special HRC livery for their home Japanese MotoGP
Special HRC livery for their home Japanese MotoGP
© HRC

HRC riders Joan Mir and Somkiat Chantra will race in this historic HRC livery during Sunday's Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

The livery celebrates the 60th anniversary of Honda’s entry into the premier class in 1966.

Honda's factory team will have a revised line-up of Luca Marini and Somkiat Chantra this weekend, the Thai rider returning to MotoGP in place of the recovering Joan Mir. Chantra will use the #15 with Cal Crutchlow's using the #35 earlier this season.

A fifth RC213V will also be on the grid for home wildcard Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Mir last time out in Austria.

Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
© HRC
Somkiat Chantra's Honda in special 60th anniversary livery.
Somkiat Chantra's Honda in special 60th anniversary livery.
© HRC

Mike Hailwood took the RC181 to title runner-up, behind MV Agusta's Giacomo Agostini, in Honda's debut 1966 season.

Team-mate Jim Redman had won the opening two races, giving Honda a total of five wins from the nine-rounds.

However, Honda withdrew from the 500cc class from 1968 until 1979 and had to wait until Freddie Spencer, in 1983, to win the first of its record 21 premier-class titles.

The most recent Honda MotoGP champion was Marc Marquez in 2019.

Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
© HRC

Tags:

Honda HRC (MotoGP)
MotoGP
Luca Marini
Somkiat Chantra
Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan
First look: Honda unveils special 60th anniversary Japan MotoGP livery
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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