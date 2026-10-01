Ducati MotoGP tracks “don't really exist anymore”

After Ducati’s Red Bull Ring dominance disappeared last time out, Fabio di Giannantonio is taking nothing for granted at Motegi this weekend.

Ducati had won at least one Red Bull Ring race every year since the Austrian circuit returned to MotoGP in 2016, but suffered a double defeat at the hands of Aprilia (Sprint) and KTM (GP) after struggling on the stiffer-construction rear tyre.

Motegi is another happy Ducati hunting ground, with Desmosedicis winning the last seven races, including Sprints, stretching back to Marc Marquez’s 2019 Honda victory.

But di Giannantonio says Austria showed that traditional manufacturer strongholds can no longer be relied upon.

Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I really hope that it will be a strong Ducati [track] here, but we experienced already that these things don't really exist anymore," he said.

“Austria too had to be a Ducati track - but that's the good thing about MotoGP, every time you go on track you don't really know 100% what will happen.

“You always have to give 100% because the competition is really high.

“So to be again a Ducati track, we must be really competitive overall and we must do a super job.”

Adding to the uncertainty this weekend is Motegi’s new asphalt and threat of rain.

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“I'm pumped about the weekend," di Giannantonio said, "We'll see with the new asphalt, also the conditions will be a question mark for everybody, especially at the beginning, but I can't wait to start.”

di Giannantonio starts the overseas run holding fifth in the world championship, but without a podium since the summer break.