Ducati MotoGP tracks “don't really exist anymore”

Fabio di Giannantonio says traditional Ducati MotoGP strongholds “don't really exist anymore” after the manufacturer’s surprise struggles at the Red Bull Ring.

Austria changed Fabio di Giannantonio view of “Ducati tracks”
Austria changed Fabio di Giannantonio view of “Ducati tracks”
© Gold and Goose

After Ducati’s Red Bull Ring dominance disappeared last time out, Fabio di Giannantonio is taking nothing for granted at Motegi this weekend.

Ducati had won at least one Red Bull Ring race every year since the Austrian circuit returned to MotoGP in 2016, but suffered a double defeat at the hands of Aprilia (Sprint) and KTM (GP) after struggling on the stiffer-construction rear tyre.

Motegi is another happy Ducati hunting ground, with Desmosedicis winning the last seven races, including Sprints, stretching back to Marc Marquez’s 2019 Honda victory.

But di Giannantonio says Austria showed that traditional manufacturer strongholds can no longer be relied upon.

Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I really hope that it will be a strong Ducati [track] here, but we experienced already that these things don't really exist anymore," he said.

“Austria too had to be a Ducati track - but that's the good thing about MotoGP, every time you go on track you don't really know 100% what will happen.

“You always have to give 100% because the competition is really high.

“So to be again a Ducati track, we must be really competitive overall and we must do a super job.”

Adding to the uncertainty this weekend is Motegi’s new asphalt and threat of rain. 

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“I'm pumped about the weekend," di Giannantonio said, "We'll see with the new asphalt, also the conditions will be a question mark for everybody, especially at the beginning, but I can't wait to start.”

di Giannantonio starts the overseas run holding fifth in the world championship, but without a podium since the summer break.

Tags:

Fabio di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
Ducati
MotoGP
Ducati MotoGP tracks “don't really exist anymore”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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