Marc Marquez conquers career-long “weak point” to take control of MotoGP title race

Marc Marquez says he has conquered a career-long “weak point” to bring himself into control of the 2026 MotoGP season.

Marc Marquez after winning his seventh grand prix of 2026 in Malaysia.
Marc Marquez after winning his seventh grand prix of 2026 in Malaysia.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez’s victory at the Malaysian MotoGP means he has a chance to win his eighth premier class crown, and 10th world title in total, at the next race, and he’s reached that position by conquering a “weak point” that has been a characteristic of his throughout his career.

Marquez was over 100 points behind the championship lead when he returned from surgery on his left foot and right shoulder at the Italian Grand Prix in late May.

After his seventh grand prix win of the season in Malaysia, he holds the points lead himself, and by 44 points over Jorge Martin, who didn’t race at Sepang due to a wrist injury sustained at the previous round in Australia.

Should Marquez go into the penultimate round of the season in Portugal with a lead of 74 points or more over Martin, and 75 or more over Marco Bezzecchi, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider will be world champion for the 10th time across all classes.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Throughout Marquez’s career, he has often battled himself and in particular his own desire to maximise every opportunity available and to leave nothing for his rivals.

In 2026, with his physical condition limiting his ability to extract the maximum available performance in some circumstances, Marquez has had to confront that desire. An “adaptation” has been required in the second part of the year to finally get over this “weak point”, as he puts it.

“I’m just trying to flow,” said Marc Marquez after winning in Sepang, speaking to MotoGP.com’s After the Flag show.

“Some circuits I’m faster, some circuits no. 

“It was a great adaptation – I will not say ‘rehabilitation’, I will say ‘adaptation’ – in this second part of the season, and I’m able to control my instincts that was my weak point during all my career.”

Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Marquez had spent most of the season conserving energy to have some left for the race. Malaysia was the first time he had pushed from the beginning in FP1, finally taking the chance to use that ‘instinct’ to put the pressure on his rivals.

“But this weekend I attacked from the first lap of FP1, I gave everything and that was the key,” he said.

“It’s time to attack: when I say, I say. 

“I was super-concentrated. When I saw that Jorge [Martin] was out this weekend, it was time to do it and we did it.”

The context of the Malaysia race was a perfect opportunity to take more risk.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Sometimes the life gives to you special moments, unique moments,” Marquez said in the press conference.

“This Malaysian GP gave me the chance to increase the lead of the championship – you have the chance, but you must do. 

“So, I was super-concentrated to take the maximum points – we took 34 points, so very important for the championship.”

Although the title is very much in Marquez’s own hands now, he says he will keep the same “mentality” until it is won.

“Not many races to go, but many moments to go,” he said on After the Flag.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“So, keep the same mentality. At the moment, still are a lot of points in the game. We must be super-concentrated. 

“This weekend was important, first of all because Jorge was not here, but then also to mark a bit Bezzecchi, keep a bit of distance with Bezzecchi, because now arrive especially Qatar and Portimao that normally Bezzecchi is very fast.”

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez conquers career-long “weak point” to take control of MotoGP title race
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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