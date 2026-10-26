Yamaha's 2027 850cc MotoGP bike is “like swapping brands”

Augusto Fernandez says Yamaha's 2027 850cc MotoGP prototype feels so different from the current V4 that riding it is almost “like swapping brands”.

Fernandez's return to the MotoGP paddock as a replacement for injured Pramac Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu also provided an opportunity to discuss development of the factory's 2027 machine.

“Making progress,” Fernandez said. “The next few tests are very important because we are finalising the package for Valencia and to have a clear vision of the work to do in the winter for the guys in Japan and Yamaha.”

Although there have been two tests on the future machines and Pirelli tyres featuring MotoGP riders, feedback has been muzzled while official lap times won’t be available until December’s Valencia test.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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2027 Yamaha “like swapping brand”

However, Fernandez described the 2027 Yamaha prototype as “a totally different bike” compared with the current 1000cc V4 on Michelin tyres.

“Where we are now with the 850 and the bike we are building is quite different to this [1000cc] V4,” he said.

“That is why it is going to be a tricky weekend for me with the adaptation and everything.

“[Even] apart from the tyres, it is a totally different bike right now. It looks like it’s not a Yamaha anymore. It’s like swapping brands almost.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Also for the [ride height] devices and everything... It's why I need to be calm here.”

Despite replacing Razgatlioglu for the remaining rounds of the season, Fernandez confirmed that he will continue his 850cc testing duties alongside Andrea Dovizioso.

“I’ll do both! So super busy,” he said. “Dovi is helping, but I am still doing the tests.

“I’m a rider here now until the end of the season, and I want to enjoy the opportunity, but my testing work is more important.”

Fernandez impressed in the wet Phillip Island qualifying, claiming 17th on the grid ahead of factory Yamaha riders Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo, as well as VR46 Ducati's Franco Morbidelli.

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However, he finished the dry Sprint in last place, meaning his position remained unchanged despite receiving a post-race tyre-pressure penalty.

This weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix takes place at Sepang, a circuit Fernandez knows well from Yamaha testing and his two full-time MotoGP seasons with Tech3 KTM.