Yamaha's 2027 850cc MotoGP bike is “like swapping brands”

Augusto Fernandez says Yamaha's new 850cc MotoGP prototype is dramatically different from the current V4.

Augusto Fernandez says Yamaha's 850cc MotoGP prototype feels “totally different”
Augusto Fernandez says Yamaha's 850cc MotoGP prototype feels “totally different”
© Gold and Goose

Augusto Fernandez says Yamaha's 2027 850cc MotoGP prototype feels so different from the current V4 that riding it is almost “like swapping brands”.

Fernandez's return to the MotoGP paddock as a replacement for injured Pramac Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu also provided an opportunity to discuss development of the factory's 2027 machine.

“Making progress,” Fernandez said. “The next few tests are very important because we are finalising the package for Valencia and to have a clear vision of the work to do in the winter for the guys in Japan and Yamaha.”

Although there have been two tests on the future machines and Pirelli tyres featuring MotoGP riders, feedback has been muzzled while official lap times won’t be available until December’s Valencia test.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2027 Yamaha “like swapping brand”

However, Fernandez described the 2027 Yamaha prototype as “a totally different bike” compared with the current 1000cc V4 on Michelin tyres.

“Where we are now with the 850 and the bike we are building is quite different to this [1000cc] V4,” he said.

“That is why it is going to be a tricky weekend for me with the adaptation and everything.

“[Even] apart from the tyres, it is a totally different bike right now. It looks like it’s not a Yamaha anymore. It’s like swapping brands almost.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Also for the [ride height] devices and everything... It's why I need to be calm here.”

Despite replacing Razgatlioglu for the remaining rounds of the season, Fernandez confirmed that he will continue his 850cc testing duties alongside Andrea Dovizioso.

“I’ll do both! So super busy,” he said. “Dovi is helping, but I am still doing the tests.

“I’m a rider here now until the end of the season, and I want to enjoy the opportunity, but my testing work is more important.”

Fernandez impressed in the wet Phillip Island qualifying, claiming 17th on the grid ahead of factory Yamaha riders Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo, as well as VR46 Ducati's Franco Morbidelli.

However, he finished the dry Sprint in last place, meaning his position remained unchanged despite receiving a post-race tyre-pressure penalty.

This weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix takes place at Sepang, a circuit Fernandez knows well from Yamaha testing and his two full-time MotoGP seasons with Tech3 KTM.

Tags:

Augusto Fernandez
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha
2027
MotoGP
Yamaha's 2027 850cc MotoGP bike is “like swapping brands”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo expects “special” final MotoGP weekend at “unique” Phillip Island
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
The complete 2027 MotoGP rider line-up
Diogo Moreira.
MotoGP News
Why Japan’s new MotoGP superstar said no to Honda
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha boss warns ‘fans must recognise MotoGP’ as it grows
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: “Great result” after strongest MotoGP Sunday since July
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins ‘hopes marshal apologised’ after Indonesia incident sparked death threats
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP chief to travel to Qatar this week as crunch decision on race looms
31m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha's 2027 850cc MotoGP bike is “like swapping brands”
1h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller sends emotional ‘broken heart’ Australia MotoGP farewell message
1h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Minimum MotoGP testing plea amid ‘experts will be rookies’ warning
4h ago
Dani Pedrosa, KTM, 2026 Sepang Shakedown test.
MotoGP News
Aprilia “pissed, happy, sorry” at Phillip Island MotoGP cancellation
5h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati: Marc Marquez will “attack”, Martin “a hero” but Bezzecchi “can win every race”
8h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati slams riders ‘who stay silent’ as Marc Marquez criticised for Qatar stance
25/10/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi sympathises with Australian MotoGP fans as Phillip Island rained out
25/10/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, parade lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP Australia wasn’t moved to Saturday after weather fears
25/10/26
2026 Australian GP was cancelled due to the weather
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders not consulted on Phillip Island cancellation
25/10/26
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, walking on the grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.