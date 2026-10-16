Yamaha boss warns ‘fans must recognise MotoGP’ as it grows

Paolo Pavesio has spoken about MotoGP’s need to grow in a way that keeps current fans

Yamaha issues warning about MotoGP's growth
Yamaha issues warning about MotoGP's growth
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Paolo Pavesio says MotoGP must continue to grow, but warns it can’t do so where “our fans no longer recognise themselves in it”.

Liberty Media’s €4.2 billion takeover of MotoGP in 2024 has seen the championship pushed into new directions as it looks to grow its fan base.

This has manifested itself in new fan initiatives, an expanding calendar, as well as controversial changes to the race weekend format for 2027.

Within the paddock, teams have been given greater prominence, while the visibility of Moto2 and Moto3 has been reduced in a bid to make the premier class the main attraction.

Paolo Pavesio, Pit Beirer, Massimo Rivola, Carlos Ezpeleta, Luigi Dall'lgna, Koji Watanabe, Czech MotoGP, 19 June 2026.
Paolo Pavesio, Pit Beirer, Massimo Rivola, Carlos Ezpeleta, Luigi Dall'lgna, Koji Watanabe,…
© Gold and Goose

‘We do this to sell bikes’

Under Liberty’s ownership, Formula 1 has seen unprecedented growth, targeting a new audience by making the championship aspirational through its partners.

In an interview with Motorsport, Yamaha’s Paolo Pavesio says growth is a good thing and MotoGP should be open to it.

But it must also remember that the biggest investment comes from the manufacturers to sell bikes rather than a lifestyle.

“The big difference between F1 and MotoGP is that the main investors in motorcycle racing are the manufacturers,” he said.

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“If we take the total investment in this area as a reference point of 100, the investment of the five MotoGP manufacturers reaches 70.

“And why do we do it? To sell the bikes. That's why we have to be careful.

“Of course, if we could spend a little less, we'd be happy. But, in reality, it's an investment.

“The important thing is that the sport grows.

“We must be careful not to develop this sport to such an extent that our fans no longer recognise themselves in it and drift away.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Next year’s bike will be “more humane”

MotoGP will be hoping its massive technical regulation shake-up in 2027 will open up the championship to new fans, with it hoped the on-track spectacle is improved.

Pavesio believes the new machines will have their desired effect, but believes the championship should take a measured approach to how they develop.

“I think next year's technical evolution isn't a mistake,” he said.

“The bikes will still be extreme, but a bit more humane.

“The spectacle should benefit. Later, we can debate the various devices and their introduction or prohibition.

“But if the sport grows and attracts new people, I think it's an opportunity.

“If you incorporate them into F1, you stop selling Ferrari. You stop selling McLaren or Alpine. But here you do. We also manufacture scooters, which are useful for getting around.”

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Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha boss warns ‘fans must recognise MotoGP’ as it grows
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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