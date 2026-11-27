Fabio Quartararo says he had “suspicions” that Marc Marquez might retire at the end of 2026 after winning this year’s MotoGP title.

Marquez only announced his retirement on Friday morning publicly, and even his mother did not know until an hour before it was made public.

The announcement caught almost everyone out; the broadcast of FP1 even showed images of a shocked Jorge Martin trying to process the news in the moments before he headed out at the start of the weekend.

But for Quartararo the news was not completely out of the blue.

Marc Marquez & Fabio Quartararo hug, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Marquez retirement press… © Gold & Goose

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“Maybe I was a little less surprised than you were, because I'd heard some comments after he [Marc Marquez] won the title,” Fabio Quartararo said after Practice in Valencia, as reported by GPOne.

“You can have a feeling, have your suspicions, but you never know what's going to happen. Obviously, it was a shock.

“I have nothing but positive feelings towards Marc. I get on well with him.

“As a rider, he was the fastest in all conditions: in the dry, in the wet, in the cold, in the wind. In any situation.

“He's not just a great rider, he's also a very, very intelligent person.

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Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, practice starts. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

“I've only got good things to say about Marc. I think we should all be glad we got to see him race at that level.”

Quartararo emerged as one of Marquez’s closest rivals in the second half of the 2019 season. Their battle at Buriram that year saw Marquez win, but even second would’ve been enough to clinch the title.

That race served as a representation of Marquez’s approach to racing as a whole.

“What really inspired me about Marc was his approach,” Quartararo said.

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“In Thailand we were about 15 seconds clear of Dovizioso, and all Marc needed to do was finish ahead of Andrea. There was no need to take any risks, but he still wanted to win the race.

“That's what struck me: he always gave it everything, whatever the situation. I think that's a great lesson, something I've tried to take on board.”