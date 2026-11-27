MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
The 2026 MotoGP season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix began with Marc Marquez announcing his retirement before leading the way in Practice with a new lap record.
Just days on from winning an eighth MotoGP world title, Marc Marquez stunned the paddock when he announced on Friday morning that the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix would be his last.
Ending FP1 second, 0.010s off the pace, Marquez then broke the lap record in Practice with a 1m28.483s to lead the session by over 0.2s from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.
Aprilia and Ducati are locked in a battle for the constructors' championship, with the former leading the way by nine points.
All four Aprilia riders secured a place in Q2 for the final round of the season, with Ai Ogura third ahead of Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez.
Jorge Martin scraped through to Q2 in 10th, as he looks to beat Bezzecchi to second in the championship this weekend.
Pedro Acosta brushed off a crash to finish fifth in Practice ahead of both Gresini Ducatis, while Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pol Espargaro also bagged places in Q2.
This was the last Practice session, as the 2027 format will see Friday afternoon conclude with a sprint qualifying session.
Which riders are in Q2 at the Valencia MotoGP?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'28.483s
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.247s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.291s
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.308s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.334s
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.422s
|7
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.425s
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.429s
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.461s
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.487s
Which riders are in Q1 at the Valencia MotoGP
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.536s
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.841s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.842s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.866s
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.996s
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.009s
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.099s
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.139s
|19
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.267s
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.359s
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.500s
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.831s