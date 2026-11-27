The 2026 MotoGP season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix began with Marc Marquez announcing his retirement before leading the way in Practice with a new lap record.

Just days on from winning an eighth MotoGP world title, Marc Marquez stunned the paddock when he announced on Friday morning that the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix would be his last.

Ending FP1 second, 0.010s off the pace, Marquez then broke the lap record in Practice with a 1m28.483s to lead the session by over 0.2s from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

Aprilia and Ducati are locked in a battle for the constructors' championship, with the former leading the way by nine points.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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All four Aprilia riders secured a place in Q2 for the final round of the season, with Ai Ogura third ahead of Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Jorge Martin scraped through to Q2 in 10th, as he looks to beat Bezzecchi to second in the championship this weekend.

Pedro Acosta brushed off a crash to finish fifth in Practice ahead of both Gresini Ducatis, while Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pol Espargaro also bagged places in Q2.

This was the last Practice session, as the 2027 format will see Friday afternoon conclude with a sprint qualifying session.

Which riders are in Q2 at the Valencia MotoGP?

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'28.483s 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.247s 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.291s 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.308s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.334s 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.422s 7 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.425s 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.429s 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.461s 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.487s

Which riders are in Q1 at the Valencia MotoGP

11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.536s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.841s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.842s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.866s 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.996s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.009s 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.099s 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.139s 19 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.267s 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.359s 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.500s 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.831s