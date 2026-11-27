Just before FP1, newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his last MotoGP race.

Marc Marquez went on to finish the session, in front of his stunned home Spanish fans, in second place behind Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

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2026 Valencia MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'30.681s 10/19 344k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.010s 10/20 335k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.112s 6/20 331k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.120s 6/19 337k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.139s 11/18 335k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.187s 12/20 335k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.329s 10/18 335k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.347s 17/18 335k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.504s 12/19 334k 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.513s 18/18 335k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.604s 6/19 329k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.606s 19/19 335k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.626s 17/20 335k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.694s 16/16 329k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +0.790s 20/22 331k 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.852s 10/18 335k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.918s 13/18 340k 18 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.983s 19/19 332k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.073s 18/20 337k 20 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.183s 11/20 334k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.440s 11/17 331k 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.588s 6/14 329k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.809s (2025)

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.809s (2025) Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)

Marc Marquez joins Giacomo Agostini as an eight time MotoGP champion. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez champion

MotoGP starts the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era with Marc Marquez crowned as a record-equalling eight-time premier-class champion last weekend in Portimao.

Meanwhile, a career-first Sprint and Grand Prix double for Marco Bezzecchi helped lead Aprilia Racing to the teams’ title.

Aprilia vs Ducati

That leaves the constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided this weekend.

With Aprilia just nine points ahead of Ducati, it’s a battle that will go down to Sunday’s final race of the season.

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2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren

Martin vs Bezzecchi

There’s an even closer contest between Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard holding a slim two-point lead for best of the rest behind Marquez.

Neither can drop lower than third, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta needing to defend a six-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.

MotoGP farewell

Valencia will be the last race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.

Bagnaia and Vinales out, Mir returns

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of a grand prix farewell by his ongoing shoulder injuries and replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati career has also come to an end; the future Aprilia rider is ruled out of Valencia by his Qatar foot injuries.

However, Joan Mir is back for a last appearance at Honda.

850cc Test

The first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era takes place at Valencia on Tuesday.