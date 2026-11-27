2026 Valencia MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, round 22 of 22.
Just before FP1, newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his last MotoGP race.
Marc Marquez went on to finish the session, in front of his stunned home Spanish fans, in second place behind Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.
2026 Valencia MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'30.681s
|10/19
|344k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.010s
|10/20
|335k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.112s
|6/20
|331k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.120s
|6/19
|337k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.139s
|11/18
|335k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.187s
|12/20
|335k
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.329s
|10/18
|335k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.347s
|17/18
|335k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.504s
|12/19
|334k
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.513s
|18/18
|335k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.604s
|6/19
|329k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.606s
|19/19
|335k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.626s
|17/20
|335k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.694s
|16/16
|329k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+0.790s
|20/22
|331k
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.852s
|10/18
|335k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.918s
|13/18
|340k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.983s
|19/19
|332k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.073s
|18/20
|337k
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.183s
|11/20
|334k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.440s
|11/17
|331k
|22
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.588s
|6/14
|329k
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.809s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)
Marc Marquez champion
MotoGP starts the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era with Marc Marquez crowned as a record-equalling eight-time premier-class champion last weekend in Portimao.
Meanwhile, a career-first Sprint and Grand Prix double for Marco Bezzecchi helped lead Aprilia Racing to the teams’ title.
Aprilia vs Ducati
That leaves the constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided this weekend.
With Aprilia just nine points ahead of Ducati, it’s a battle that will go down to Sunday’s final race of the season.
Martin vs Bezzecchi
There’s an even closer contest between Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard holding a slim two-point lead for best of the rest behind Marquez.
Neither can drop lower than third, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta needing to defend a six-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.
MotoGP farewell
Valencia will be the last race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.
Bagnaia and Vinales out, Mir returns
Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of a grand prix farewell by his ongoing shoulder injuries and replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati career has also come to an end; the future Aprilia rider is ruled out of Valencia by his Qatar foot injuries.
However, Joan Mir is back for a last appearance at Honda.
850cc Test
The first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era takes place at Valencia on Tuesday.