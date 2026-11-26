Marc Marquez believes the soon-to-be-extinct 1000cc MotoGP machines require “a lot more technique” than the incoming 850cc bikes.

Marquez, who has spent his entire MotoGP career racing 1000cc machines, clinched a record-equalling eighth premier-class title at Portimao last weekend.

Following this weekend’s season finale, Marquez will join his 2027 rivals for Tuesday’s Valencia test, marking the start of the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

However, he has already had a taste of the new machine and tyres during private tests at Brno and the Red Bull Ring.

Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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"A lot more technique on1000s than 850s"

"I've already tested the 850, and you can really feel the difference,” GPOne.com quotes Marc Marquez as saying.

“You have to manage the throttle more on the 1000s, and the riding technique is different.

“I think you need a lot more technique on the 1000s than on the 850s.

“That's because with the 850s, if you've got a good tyre and less torque, the tyre absorbs much of the torque, so you can be fast even without riding well.

“I'll miss the 1000s, that's for sure. I'd have said I wouldn't miss the aerodynamics, but they'll actually still be there on the new bikes.

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Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“The rear device will change too, and that will change my perspective and my riding style a little.

"We'll see: it'll be time to discover new things.”

Former team-mate Pol Espargaro feels the easier-to-ride nature of the 850cc bikes could reduce some of Marquez’s advantage, although he will benefit from the reduced physical demands.