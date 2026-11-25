Marc Marquez’s eighth MotoGP title was historic for a number of reasons, and Lenovo has now revealed some of the numbers that helped make it possible.

Lenovo says that 1,500 simulations – covering vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics, tyre behaviour, and electronics, for example – have been run on its software by Ducati in 2026 and that 300GB of data has been generated by Marquez himself.

The High Performance Computing infrastructure, developed by Lenovo in conjunction with Ducati, has been used to analyse that data, and has been able to evaluate approximately 100 setup changes and has analysed around 80 hours of track time.

The most impactful part of the year for Lenovo, it says, on Marquez’s title campaign was after he crashed in Le Mans, as the simulations Ducati was able to run using its software in the Ducati Lenovo Remote Garage were able to keep bike development moving even when the team was down a rider for one-and-a-half weekends before Marquez returned at Mugello.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The race after his return, in Hungary, saw Marquez take his first MotoGP win of the season, and by this point Ducati was able to compare his performance from before and after the surgeries that took place post-Le Mans using several riding style parameters such as the way Marquez was braking or how he was applying the throttle, and such comparisons were able to inform how the Spaniard’s recovery was progressing.

“This impressive Riders’ Championship victory – the fourth in five years for the Ducati Lenovo Team – is a testament to what a strong partnership built on innovation and collaboration can achieve,” said Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo.

“The 2026 season has brought intense competition and complex challenges, met with determination, close teamwork and the ability to turn data into meaningful decisions.

“Lenovo technology has continued to help power the team’s innovation and performance throughout the year, while supporting its preparations for a new era of MotoGP.

“Congratulations to Marc Marquez and the entire Ducati Lenovo Team on a truly historic accomplishment.”

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Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Claudio Domenicali, CEO at Ducati Motor Holding, added: “Marc Marquez winning the 2026 MotoGP riders’ world title showcases what is possible when technology and human performance work collaboratively.

“Marc has once again demonstrated extraordinary talent and determination, while the entire Ducati Lenovo Team has worked diligently throughout, using Lenovo technology to make informed decisions and improve performance.

“Our partnership with Lenovo has been instrumental to our success this season and the win reflects what can be achieved when exceptional people, engineering excellence and a shared ambition for success come together.”