Maverick Vinales looks to have raced for the final time in MotoGP, as KTM announces he will not take part in this weekend’s MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner suffered a complicated shoulder injury last July in a crash at the German Grand Prix.

He has continued to battle the aftereffects of that crash since returning, serving several spells on the sidelines this season to undergo treatment.

But nothing has worked to help Vinales, who withdrew from the Portuguese Grand Prix after FP1 and will now miss the 2026 season finale in Valencia.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Disappointing end to Vinales’ MotoGP career

With no seat secured on the grid for 2027, Vinales’ MotoGP career is now effectively over, with the Spaniard so far failing to find a test rider role at a team.

Though he has continued to insist that racing in MotoGP remains his priority, the 31-year-old will face a hard time returning to the grid in the future.

He will be replaced in Valencia by Pol Espargaro.

A statement from KTM read: “Red Bull KTM Tech3 will be able to count on the experience and speed of Red Bull KTM test rider Pol Espargaro once more this coming weekend for the Grand Prix of Valencia and the 22nd and final round of the 2026 MotoGP season.

Maverick Vinales, Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“The Spaniard will replace countryman Maverick Vinales and make his sixth appearance with the KTM RC16 this campaign.

“Vinales’ recovery and the safety of all on track remain the priorities after a challenging period managing a shoulder injury sustained at the Sachsenring in 2025.

“Despite undergoing corrective surgery earlier this year and working tirelessly towards a return to full fitness, Vinales’ recovery has proved more complicated than initially anticipated, ultimately preventing him from taking part in the final round of the 2026 championship.

“The news marks a particularly disappointing end to the season, with the entire Tech3 team having hoped to see Vinales return to action for his home Grand Prix to bring his current MotoGP chapter to a close in front of the Spanish fans.”