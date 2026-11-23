Marc Marquez may have claimed a tenth world title “wouldn’t change his life”, but the Ducati rider’s immense sense of relief at securing this year’s MotoGP crown was evident from in-car footage immediately after Sunday’s Portimao race.

After delaying the title celebrations by a day with a late crash in the Sprint, Marquez secured a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title, with one round still to go, courtesy of a careful eighth-place finish in the Grand Prix.

“Today I had to play it safe,” Marc Marquez is filmed telling Ducati’s Head of MotoGP Communications, Artur Vilalta, in a MotoGP.com video.

“Do you know what another week of feeling like this would be like?”

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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When Vilalta says it’s better to have that feeling than not be in contention, Marquez replies:

“But another week like this would take ten years off my life!

“It’s done... It’s done.”

Marquez has equalled Giacomo Agostini - who made a surprise appearance in Sunday's celebrations - as an eight-time premier-class champion, while his ten titles across all classes put him behind only Agostini (15) and Angel Nieto (13).

Remaining records

The last remaining major records, both still within Marquez’s reach assuming he completes his next two-year Ducati contract, are for Grand Prix wins across all classes and premier-class victories.

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Marc Marquez joins Giacomo Agostini as an eight time MotoGP champion. © Gold and Goose

Agostini holds the Grand Prix record with 122 wins, followed by Valentino Rossi on 115 and Marquez on 106.

In the premier class, only former rival Rossi is ahead of Marquez, with 89 victories compared to 80 for the Spaniard.

MotoGP currently has 22 rounds per season.