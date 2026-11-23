Amid its title celebrations with Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna also confirmed the machine specification split for the Desmosedicis on next year’s grid.

Ducati will continue to field six machines for the start of the new 850cc/Pirelli era, divided between the factory Lenovo squad, plus VR46 and Gresini.

Although all the machines will be ‘new’ for 2027, they will not be of equal specification, with the factory bikes first to receive updates.

"We have four factory bikes next year and two lower-spec bikes. We'll definitely evolve [the satellite spec bikes] later,” Dall’Igna told Sky Italia.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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“I think the first year will be one of continuous evolution, even quite significant, and we'll decide along the way how to manage these developments."

Factory team riders Marc Marquez and new team-mate Pedro Acosta have two of the factory machines.

The others, according to previous announcements, will be allocated one each for VR46 and Gresini.

VR46 spelt out that new signing Fermin Aldeguer “will have a factory Ducati Desmosedici GP”.

Likewise, Gresini confirmed there would be “an official factory bike in the garage available to Joan Mir”.

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Joan Mir, Fermin Aldeguer. © Gold and Goose

That would leave 2027 MotoGP rookies Nicolo Bulega (VR46) and Dani Holgado (Gresini) on the ‘lower-spec bikes’.

The 850cc Ducati will make its first official track appearance, alongside its rivals, at the Valencia test on 1 December.