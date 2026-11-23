Marc Marquez’s friend, training partner and now fellow MotoGP rider Diogo Moreira, has highlighted the “very bad situation” the Spaniard had been in after his 2020 arm injury, before returning to the top.

Marquez lost just one MotoGP title from his Repsol Honda debut in 2013 until 2019.

However, a broken arm at the 2020 Jerez season opener escalated into several years of surgery and a 1,043-day win drought, which finally ended after a move to Gresini Ducati in 2024.

Marc Marquezwas then promoted to the factory team, where he dominated last year’s championship but had to overcome a record 102-point deficit in 2026.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I cannot say too much, because for me, he's a GOAT,” Moreira told MotoGP.com.

“I would say after the crash he had in 2020, the comeback…

“In that moment, when he was at home injured, I was with him, and he was in a very bad situation.

“He was not enjoying it, and making a comeback like this is super-difficult."

MotoGP rookie of the year Moreira was seen congratulating Marquez in parc ferme after Sunday’s title-deciding penultimate grand prix.

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Marc Marquez, Diogo Moreira. © Gold and Goose

“I told him, 'You just need to enjoy this moment, because you are the biggest one in MotoGP [history] for me’.

“So I'm very happy for him, and happy because I fought in some races with him. That was my dream, and we did it."