Marc Marquez’s 2026 MotoGP title was also the fifth consecutive riders’ crown for Ducati.

But it was also perhaps the title where Ducati had to rely more on its rider than the machine.

Marquez overcame a 102-point deficit to clinch a record-equalling eighth premier-class title in Sunday’s penultimate round at Portimao.

"This definitely has a special flavour because I think everyone at some point in the season thought we were dead,” Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna told Sky Italia. “The fact that we recovered so well was truly beautiful."

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez mathematically ended the title chances of both factory Aprilia riders, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the next-best Ducati rider, Fabio di Giannantonio, is 141 points behind Marquez in sixth.

Marquez has claimed seven of Ducati’s nine Grand Prix wins this season, while Aprilia has won ten Grand Prix races, split among all four of its riders.

However, Dall’Igna highlighted that Ducati lost the MotoGP title to Marquez and Honda for three consecutive seasons, from 2017 to 2019, with Andrea Dovizioso.

"My point is that I've lost a few world championships because of Marc,” Dall’Igna said. “Even if I win one thanks to him, we're probably not stealing anything from anyone.”

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Dall’Igna also recalled the criticism Ducati had faced when signing Marquez to the factory team, a move that saw Martin head to Aprilia.

“Another consideration: it's not like a lottery was drawn and Marc just happened to be ours. It was a choice, a choice that was also heavily criticised by many.

“I mean, the fact that we demonstrated that we had chosen well is also an important thing."

With Aprilia winning the teams’ title and Marquez the riders’, the only world championship left to be decided is the constructors’, which will be settled at Valencia.

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"The others certainly did a good job, so that's a given,” Dall’Igna said.

2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren

“We developed what we could develop over the years, but we certainly had some limitations [due to the concessions system] that obviously bothered us, perhaps even more than we might have thought.

“However, the fact is that the others certainly did a good job, and I have to congratulate them [Aprilia] because they've definitely developed a great bike."

Aprilia will take a nine-point lead into the season finale.

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